Not all new trends in the sports world can be deemed “unfortunate" in 2020.
West Ouachita’s “bowl game” Friday night is the perfect example. After narrowly missing the Class 5A Playoffs, the Chiefs and Benton Tigers decided to play one another in the first-ever Louisiana Army National Guard Bowl Game.
“I’m just glad to be able to play another game after such an emotionally draining year,” West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton said. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster. We’ve had a great week of practice. Kids are really excited about getting to play one more time this year.”
The Chiefs finished the season with a 2-3 season after missing multiple weeks due to game cancellations involving COVID-19 issues within their own program or within an opponent’s. Middleton said he would have most of his players back for the bowl game.
Meanwhile, Benton comes to town with a 2-4 record.
The teams decided to play at West Ouachita because the Chiefs have turf. The schools will split the gate.
The bowl game turned out to be a win-win for all, especially after West Ouachita was able to get a name sponsor.
“Trey Bethea, which is our booster club president, got in touch with 1st Sgt. Jeremy Roberts, and we knew each other from high school,” Middleton said. “He’s done so much for our school anyway with the military appreciation night. I pitched it to him, and we kind of ran with it from there. We’ve got so many things planned. We’ll have all kind of military vehicles out here. We’ll have a special coin toss. We’ll have a trophy and a player of the game.”
The Chiefs will host the Tigers for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.
Tickets are still available for the game, and those wanting to attend may purchase tickets online at westouachitafootball.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.