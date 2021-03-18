In a series that pitted two historically successful baseball clubs against one another, (4-8) Neville and (8-7) West Ouachita entered Thursday night’s contest in a similar position. After uncharacteristic up-and-down starts to the 2021 season for both proud programs, the Tigers and the Chiefs were looking to gain some confidence before district play.
And West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas knew his squad was in for a fight against an old rival.
“You're always going to have to scratch and claw to win games against them,” said Thomas after his Chiefs’ 9-7 victory. “I thought we had one bad inning defensively. The thing we’ve struggled with this year. We’ve had multiple bad innings like that to put us out of games, but I thought for about the fifth straight game now we pitched pretty good. I thought Wyatt (Bagwell) did a great job, (Grant) Hofler came in and did good and then we had Kade (Parker) close it out. Other than one inning, we were pretty sound defensively.”
In the first game of the series, it looked as though Neville left-hander Brody Green was going to get out of the first inning without any damage, despite allowing a single to leadoff batter Ryan Stevenson. What should have been a double play to end the inning, however, went awry with an infield throwing error allowed Kade Parker to advance to second. After stealing third, Parker scored on a Landon Clampit single that saw the Chiefs take a 1-0 lead against the Tigers at Embanato Field Thursday evening.
Stevenson followed up his leadoff single by robbing Brett Batteford of a base hit in the bottom half of the inning. Stevenson laid out to nab a line drive that tried to find the gap between third and short.
While the Chiefs looked sharp in the field, the Tigers continued to struggle early in this game. In the second inning, the Chiefs picked up another run when an error at second not only allowed another Chief to reach safely with two outs, but also gave two free passes after another errant throw went into the dugout. Keelin Rawls scored from second after initially reaching on a walk. And Stevenson followed with another single in the inning to push Jacob Spradlin across home plate. After Brady Ryals singled, Kade Parker drove in Stevenson to extend West Ouachita’s lead to 4-0.
“Tonight we swallowed our ego a little bit and tried to do things the right way,” Thomas said. “We’ve had a few guys doing that but as a team we did a better job. And I thought Ryan Stevenson set the tone. He’s a freshman leading us off and playing third, so he’s been thrown to the wolves. He didn’t get overwhelmed. The top of our order continually put pressure on them.”
Neville’s defense settled in the next few innings, and Green retired six straight West Ouachita batters. The only problem for the Tigers is Wyatt Bagwell allowed just one hit through the first three innings of the ballgame.
The Tigers offense started to rev up in the fourth, however. Brayden Terra and Zeb Ruddell led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Daniel Breard drew a walk to load the bases with no outs, which led to a pitching change for the Chiefs.
Hofler stepped in for Bagwell to try and get out of the inning, and Hofler got a dribbler back to the mound, which led to a 1-2-3 double play to prevent the Tigers from scoring. With two outs, Hofler got what should have been a flyout to end the inning, but an error scored two runs. A passed ball one batter later made it a 4-3 contest, still in favor of the Chiefs.
After loading the bases again, Batteford stepped to the plate again and delivered a bases clearing triple to put the Tigers in front, 6-4.
Back-and-forth these two traded. In the fifth, Stevenson and Ryals led off with back-to-back singles again before Parker’s single scored Stevenson to reduce Neville’s lead to one. With the bases juiced with no outs, Jacob Antley walked to bring the score to a 6-6 tie. That did it for Green, who was replaced by Kaden O’Quain on the mound. The Chiefs added two more runs in the inning — one on a Hudson Shepherd fielder’s choice and the other on a Kaden Grace groundout.
“The top of our order led off with base hits, and when that happened, everybody over here (points to dugout) relaxed a little bit,” Thomas said.
Parker and Ryals led the Chiefs with three hits each. Parker also doubled. He drew a walk in the seventh inning with the bases loaded to extend the Chiefs lead to 9-6.
Ruddell singled in a Tiger run in the bottom of the ninth, but Parker closed out the Tigers to secure the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.