Not all senior nights have magical endings. West Ouachita’s did Thursday night.
In the final regular season appearance for the Class of 2022 West Ouachita softball players, the No. 14 Lady Chiefs defeated No. 11 Alexandria Senior High, 7-6, in 12 innings.
In the final inning, Addie Eckert slapped it between third and short before beating out the throw to reach safely. With Landrie Crockett coming up to bat, West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle elected to bunt Eckert over.
"Landrie was getting jammed inside, so I knew at anytime I could give her the bunt sign and she is phenomenal at that, not just swinging the bat," Burkett-Hoyle said. "When Addie got on, I didn't hesitate, especially with her speed."
Crockett's bunt moved Eckert over to second for Bailey Neathery's walk-off single.
"When she hit the ball in the five-six hole, their shortstop laid out for it and their left fielder was playing deep. Addie came around third and scored, and our team went crazy," Burkett-Hoyle said.
Eckert, Neathery, Payton Evans and Lacey Tripp each recorded two hits in the win, while Chelsi Corbin homered.
Avery Freer pitched all 12 innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits and five walks. She collected six strikeouts in the victory.
Burkett-Hoyle said the team had been searching for a spark after dropping contests against Sterlington (6-5), Pineville (15-7), West Monroe (2-1) and Airline (8-6) over the last two weeks. West Ouachita has played a tough schedule, which has been boosted by four District 2-5A teams in Class 5A's Top 15. And Burkett-Hoyle is counting on that schedule to have her team postseason ready.
"I told them that games like this carry you into the playoffs with the right mindset," Burkett-Hoyle said. "I was so proud of them last night."
Playoff pairings will be announced late next week.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
