West Ouachita and Wossman will host basketball tournaments this week, beginning Wednesday.
At West Ouachita, the 2019 Jerry Lovett Memorial Tournament will feature seven parish teams. The following schedule for the tournament featuring boys (B) and girls (G) teams is as follows:
— Wednesday
- 3:15 p.m. OCS (G) vs. Loyola, Richwood (G) vs. Mangham
- 4:35 p.m. Neville (B) vs. West Monroe, West Monroe (G) vs. Airline
- 5:55 p.m. Chourdant (G) vs. Sterlington, Union (B) vs. Mangham
- 7:15 p.m. West Ouachita (G) vs. Union, Loyola (B) vs. Sterlington
- 8:35 p.m. West Ouachita (B) vs. OCS, Wossman (G) vs. Franklin
— Thursday
- 3:15 p.m. West Monroe (G) vs. Jonesboro-Hodge, West Monroe (B) vs. Jonesboro-Hodge
- 4:35 p.m. Franklin (G) vs. Sterlington, Richwood (G) vs. OCS
- 5:55 p.m. Delhi Charter (G) vs. Wossman, Delhi Charter (B) vs. Neville
- 7:15 p.m. West Ouachita (G) vs. Loyola, East Feliciana (B) vs. Loyola
— Friday
- 3:15 p.m. Loyola (B) vs. Mangham, Delhi Charter (G) vs. Union
- 4:35 p.m. Franklin Parish (G) vs. Sterlington, Richwood (G) vs. OCS
- 5:55 p.m. Delhi Charter (G) vs. Wossman, Delhi Charter (B) vs. Neville
- 7:15 p.m. West Ouachita (B) vs. Loyola, East Feliciana (B) vs. Loyola
— Saturday
- 10:30 a.m. Airline (G) vs. Franklin Parish
- 11:50 a.m. Union (B) vs. East Feliciana, Union (G) vs. Loyola
- 1:10 p.m. West Ouachita (G) vs. Wossman, ASH (G) vs. OCS
- 2:30 p.m. Mangham (B) vs. OCS
- 3:50 p.m. West Ouachita (B) vs. Epps
At Wossman, the Belton/Williams Classic will feature four parish boys basketball teams competing in a bracket format.
The top half of the bracket will feature Wossman vs. St. Helena at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that matchup will play the winner of the 3:15 p.m. contest between Ruston and Tensas. Those winners will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday with the winner of that matchup taking on Thursday’s winner between East Ascension and Richwood at 7 p.m. Friday.
The bottom half of the bracket will feature Rayville and Carroll as the 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night showdown. The winner between the Hornets and Bulldogs will face the winner between Franklin Parish and Bossier, who meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those winners will collide at 8:15 p.m. Thursday with the winner taking on the winner of Ouachita/North Caddo (5:45 p.m. Wednesday) at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
The championship will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday.
