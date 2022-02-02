The West Ouachita Chiefs had two football players find homes at the next level on National Signing Day, as Mason Cobb and Kohl Nolan signed with Sterling and Southern Arkansas, respectively.
Cobb will handle kicking duties at Sterling, but said he would get a chance to see the field in a defensive back or receiver role down the road.
“This is something I always wanted to do,” Cobb said. “And it’s giving me an education, as well. I’m not able to see my life without this game.”
The NAIA school opened their arms to Cobb, who said instantly made them the frontrunners.
Meanwhile, Nolan received a preferred walk-on deal with Southern Arkansas after Matt Middleton, the former Chiefs coach, became the new offensive coordinator. Nolan led the team with 859 rushing yards as a junior but suffered multiple injuries in 2021. Still that didn’t stop him from getting another opportunity to play.
“This means everything,” Nolan said. “It’s four years of putting everything you had into something because you love the game so much. You can’t ask for more.”
The West Ouachita senior running back suffered a broken ankle early in the year but rehabbed and got himself back onto the field in time for his senior season. Nolan suffered a knee injury before district play, abruptly ending his final year with the Chiefs.
“There were some dark times in there, and you’re just sitting there like, ‘Will I play?’ Then you come back and something else happens,” Nolan said. “But I wouldn’t change anything about it. It made me a better person. I don’t regret anything. You injure yourself, but it’s not over. It’s just a little extra work.”
Nolan will be reunited with former West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton at SAU. Middleton coached Cedar Creek last season before accepting the offensive coordinator position.
“Coach Middleton is my guy. I love him, so once I saw he was going there, it was a no-brainer for me,” Nolan said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
