If any high school football player was properly prepared for a pandemic, it would be West Ouachita’s Kohl Nolan.
“Get him to show you the pictures,” West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton said, pointing to Nolan’s phone. “Look at that weight room he has set up at his house.”
On Nolan’s phone was a picture of racks, weights and cones that have all come in handy during an offseason where players weren’t allowed on campus for several weeks. Nolan got his work in regardless, and after hitting the weights, he would practice drills he watched on YouTube demonstrated by college and NFL players.
“I’m trying to get bigger, faster and stronger to play 5A ball,” Nolan said.
The rising West Ouachita junior has already proven he can play with the big boys. At 157 pounds last year, Nolan started at safety and found his way into a rotation with highly productive running backs Alfred Cole and Tobias Owens.
Currently, Nolan has packed on 20 pounds of muscle, nearly doubling the size of his legs last fall. Once summer workouts began on campus, Nolan would work out in the morning with his group and put together a separate workout at home to try and maximize his gains.
“Well, I decided not to play basketball my sophomore year in an attempt to pack on muscle for my junior season,” Nolan said. “When the pandemic hit, I thought it might erase all my gains I’ve made, and I wanted to make sure that wasn’t going to happen.”
Nolan ramped up his workouts at home, and the evidence of his hard work is visible. The extra weight Nolan has tacked on puts himself in a position to carry the football more in 2020 as the Chiefs’ featured back, but Nolan had already earned more than his share of touches in a three-back rotation last fall.
“You have to remember he played for me as a freshman,” Middleton said. “He was 14 years old out there playing. He toted the ball for me and then had a high ankle sprain that year. So last year, I knew I was going to run him, but we had those other backs too. So I started him at free safety and with those other two backs he still managed to rush for 800 yards last season.”
Nolan is one of the less vocal members of the West Ouachita football team, but he doesn’t have to say anything. Players and coaches already know what his mindset is. Nolan is going to work, and he, like other West Ouachita members, know the reality of District 2-5A.
Last season, the Chiefs would find themselves in battles against the likes of Ruston, Alexandria and Ouachita through the better part of three quarters in most cases, but the fatigue that came with multiple players having to go on both sides of the ball caught up to the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. Nolan and his teammates are working hard this offseason to keep that from happening this fall.
And they get daily reminders from Middleton, who talks about the fourth quarter during the Chiefs’ summer conditioning.
Middleton takes a stern approach in coaching his football team, often riding the younger members to try and acclimate them to the tough, hard-nosed nature of what can be a grueling sport. Nolan knows what it’s like to be coached by a red-faced Middleton. He also now knows what it’s like to see Middleton's calmer approach.
“Well, now he knows what to do,” Middleton said. “He’s the one that I can ride like nobody else. It doesn’t phase him. And it’s, ‘Yes sir.’ He knows I’m not near as hard on him now because he does things the right way. Most kids can’t handle that, but he’s always had that stoic demeanor that I just got tired of hollering at him.”
While Middleton shared a laugh with Nolan about his quiet approach to the game, Middleton also acknowledged Nolan’s charisma on the football field. When it comes down to the actual game, Nolan displays a swagger that perhaps he gets from one of the best running backs in football, Christian McCaffrey, who serves as his favorite player.
You can certainly see why, as Nolan has a twitchy running style West Ouachita fans have grown accustomed to watching on Friday nights.
And with Nolan’s role set to expand even more on offense as a junior, Nolan will get more opportunities to show off that crowd-pleasing running style.
“I’ve been busting it every day,” Nolan said. “This is the most excited I’ve been going into a season. I’m not letting myself think we’re not going t have a football season. Football is very important to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.