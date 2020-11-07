West Ouachita’s return to the football field did not go as planned. And now a postseason berth for the (2-2) Chiefs becomes less likely.
After spending the last two weeks in quarantine, the Chiefs returned to Friday night action in what head coach Matt Middleton called a must-win situation against Pineville. And unfortunately for the Chiefs, West Ouachita came up short in a 32-14 loss. Now the No. 37 Chiefs will most likely have to beat either Ruston or Alexandria Senior High to make a postseason berth.
“I think last night hurt us,” said Middleton Saturday morning. “The bottom line is we didn’t get it done. (Pineville) won, and this might sound like sour grapes, but I don’t think the better team won last night. I just don’t think we played well enough to win.”
Turnovers were the story of the night for the Chiefs, and they plagued West Ouachita from the jump. The first drive of the game saw West Ouachita rip off a 75-yard drive before a fumble at the 3 gave the ball back to Pineville.
West Ouachita’s passing game struggled, as Peanut Middleton threw a pick six in the second quarter, which led to an 18-7 halftime deficit. Matt Middleton tried to change it up with Brady Ryals coming in to play quarterback.
“It wasn’t that (Peanut) was playing bad. We just needed a spark,” Middleton said. “Peanut doesn’t run it as well as Brady does.”
Ryals completed 9-of-15 passes for 105 yards and also rushed for 109 yards on nine carries in the loss. Kohl Nolan led the team in rushing with 118 yards on 30 carries, as the Chiefs rushed for 246 yards as a team. However, three turnovers proved costly, as Pineville turned all three turnovers into points on the other end.
“We were rusty,” Middleton said. “You could tell. I’m not making excuses, but you could tell we hadn’t played in three weeks. To be honest with you, when I saw ASH and Pineville play last week, Pineville was the same way. And then last night they weren’t.”
On defense, Middleton said the Chiefs gave up some big plays but Seth Clampit came up with two interceptions for West Ouachita.
Up next for the Chiefs is a home matchup with Ruston before finishing the regular season against Alexandria. Middleton’s message for his team moving forward is to just keep playing and competing.
“We have to go compete and find out what kind of character this team has right now,” Middleton said. “Backs are against the wall against two of the better football teams in the district. These kids aren’t dumb. They know what’s ahead of them.”
