Mike Rainwater stared deep into an office computer back in July 2017, as his gaze into that empty screen reflected his impoverished competitive spirit. Working in insurance simply wasn't cutting it. But he sure did enjoy spending time with his daughters.
Coaches would buzz the new West Ouachita head football coach’s phone from time to time during the year he stepped away from the game, and Rainwater’s answer was always the same.
“It would be great, but I’m getting to spend so much time with my girls.”
Those phone calls were followed by alone time in his office, which was accompanied by the irritating sounds of a constant phone ringing followed by the clicking of his own mouse. This was no place for a football coach.
“I was like the heck with this,” Rainwater said. “(Former Wossman head coach) Dean (Smith) just happened to text me one day and said, ‘Hey man, I heard you were interested in maybe coming back.’ That was on a Wednesday, and I told my boss that Wednesday that I was going to talk to Dean. On Thursday I accepted the job. I watched them practice on Friday and then on Sunday I was in the coaches office, and we were game planning for a jamboree against Carroll. We went right into install.”
Rainwater served as the Wildcats offensive coordinator in 2017 before joining then head coach Matt Middleton with the West Ouachita Chiefs in 2018. Middleton was actually one of the coaches that reached out and tried to drag Rainwater out of that insurance office one year prior. Rainwater later regretted turning down Middleton and decided to follow him over before ultimately becoming the new head coach of the Chiefs in 2021.
As for the phone call that brought Rainwater back into the coaching business, Smith said it was a no-brainer on his part.
“That phone call was like calling an old friend because we worked together at Ouachita where he coached a lot of great receivers,” Smith said. “People don’t seem to see how two people of two different backgrounds can come together, but that was just an old friend reaching out. I heard he wanted to get back involved, so I gave an old friend a call.”
Back in April, West Ouachita athletic director Mitch Thomas broke the news to The Ouachita Citizen that Rainwater would step in and fill the void Middleton left when he accepted the head coaching job at Cedar Creek. West Ouachita’s administration didn’t waste any time naming Rainwater as the replacement as the Middleton news surfaced earlier that morning.
"We felt like Mike was going to be a head coach, and he's been coaching since 1999," Thomas said. "He has high energy. We're excited about him. He's been on staff here for a few years. He knows the kids. He knows the community. We felt like we'd eventually lose Mike. We didn't want Matt to leave, but with him leaving, we had to make sure we didn't lose a great football mind like (Mike's)."
Star running back Kohl Nolan was excited to see Rainwater get the job. If a change was going to take place, he felt the West Ouachita administration got the right man to usher in a new era of Chief football.
“Not that I would ever want Matt Middleton to leave, but if I had to pick somebody else to coach us, I’d pick Coach Rainwater,” Nolan said.
Going from offensive coordinator to head coach just means being “a little bit busier” for Rainwater. The biggest difference for him is not getting to spend as much time on X’s and O’s while working on organization and management type things. But a lot of this offseason was spent on reflecting on his 20-plus years of coaching and what he liked and didn’t liked about the former head coaches he worked for.
“I’ve been with guys that are players’ coaches and guys who are more militant, we’ll say,” Rainwater said. “Some that were strict, strict, strict. And there’s nothing wrong with being strict, but you can go overboard sometimes. If you steadily have your thumb down on them, it can force them to go away. This is a game. We need to have fun. I was fortunate enough to work for John Carr when he was at Ouachita. And he was laid back. Didn’t hardly raise his voice. But when he did raise his voice, you knew it meant something.”
West Ouachita’s new head man would consider himself more of a player’s coach. Of course, he’ll get in there and chew on a player if he has to, but he doesn’t want to create an environment at West Ouachita where players are afraid to make a mistake.
“I told them in the spring that I want them to play loose,” Rainwater said. “If you play loose, you might play a little faster. If they’re out there having fun and playing loose, I think that’s a good thing.”
Rainwater made two key coaching hires in the offseason. He hired Kevin Davis as his new offensive coordinator after new Lions coach Todd Garvin went in a different direction. And he hired an old coaching buddy Cleo Head from Ouachita Christian as his new defensive coordinator.
“When they started making changes at Ouachita, and I got wind of it, I didn’t think twice,” Rainwater said. “(Davis) has coached in Texas for 30 years. He’s got 35-plus years of experience, so the guy knows ball. Any time we went to a practice at ULM in the spring, he was there with a notepad taking notes. He’s a guy who is constantly trying to learn. He constantly does ball. And as for Cleo, we worked together at Riverfield.”
The Chiefs offense will feature a triple-option attack, mostly based out of an I-formation, but Rainwater intends on being multiple. West Ouachita will feature an odd front on defense with a 3-3-5 base.
Rainwater’s install over a full spring and now an entire summer is completely different than when he joined Smith’s staff at Wossman. Back then, he had to put in the run-pass option on the go.
In this scenario, he already knows the players, and the players inch toward fall camp knowledgable of Rainwater’s plays and schemes. It’s what helped make Rainwater’s hire an easy decision for West Ouachita.
And if his sudden hiring caught some by surprise, just know it didn’t surprise the man who dragged Rainwater out of that insurance office years ago.
“He relates to people,” Smith said. “He’s a people person. If you know him, he’ll make you laugh. He’s got a good heart and is always trying to help you do something. He’ll have you over to his house and cook for you. He’s just good people. I’m not surprised West Ouachita fell in love with his work habits. I was not surprised when I saw he was hired.”
