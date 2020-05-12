When the news broke that the LHSAA canceled the remaining spring sport seasons, Ashlyn Roach immediately searched for loopholes.
The senior West Ouachita slugger already has her post high school career mapped out, as she signed with LSU-Eunice in 2019. But that didn’t seem to matter to Roach at the time.
“She reached out and said, ‘Can I just hold back please,’” West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle said. “She just wanted one more year. She loves her teammates so much.”
Roach admitted that conversation took place and that she even explored some LHSAA guidelines since she would still be 17 years old when she started college. She was even willing to speak to the school board if she needed to.
Of course, West Ouachita would love to have Roach back, but that might be a hard sell for LSU-E. After all, the Bengals are counting on having the senior slugger in the lineup. And if she carries over the same type of success she had in high school, LSU-E is going to want Roach in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Statistically, Roach’s entire West Ouachita career jumps off the page:
— .356 batting average, four home runs in 2017 as a freshman.
— .538 batting average, 12 home runs in 2018 as a sophomore.
— .375 batting average, 12 home runs in 2019 as a junior.
— .486 batting average, four home runs in 2020 as a senior.
“Her and Shelby (Carlson) were always at the top in batting average and home runs for us over those years,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “One stat might’ve made the difference in leader in home runs or batting average (between the two). (Roach) helped carry the team without a doubt with just her ability. She was a baller so to say.”
And she always has been. But Burkett-Hoyle challenged Roach to carry the team in a different way in 2020.
Before every district game and playoff game in the past, Roach received one of Burkett-Hoyle’s famous cards that typically included an inspirational note and a challenge. This season, Roach was challenged to lead more off the field with her voice after the Lady Chiefs lost six starters from the 2019 state championship club.
“She would put a star around, ‘Lead on the field. Lead with my mouth on and off the field.’ I leaned on the seniors in the past to do that,” Roach said.
Burkett-Hoyle said Roach was becoming that vocal leader this season.
“That’s the hardest part about letting go of this season,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “She had some ahead of her that took care of that on the field, and so to see her and those other three seniors finally starting to transition into being those leaders and actually not get to see that through was tough.”
Burkett-Hoyle will continue to mentor Roach this off-season, as Roach prepares for her next journey at LSU-E. One thing Roach is confident in regardless of what workout restrictions might hamper her in the near future is the big bat she’ll carry to LSU-E.
“I know a lot of the girls there already, and I know I’m bringing a big stick,” she said.
Looking back, Roach’s favorite memory is undoubtedly being a part of that state championship club for West Ouachita, but the moment that changed her the most actually occurred when she was a freshman. Roach was one of three freshman starters, so as a 14-year-old, she would dig in the batter’s box against 17- and 18-year-old players.
“We weren’t supposed to make state that year, and being a part of that team, that’s when I realized I was good enough to be out there,” Roach said. “Last year, everybody felt like were were going to win state. My freshman year, people thought there was no way we were going to be make it to round three. And we almost won it.”
That confidence carried Roach the rest of her career, and will without a doubt, lead Roach in her next softball journey.
