Jordan Wolfe thought he did “OK” during a football camp he attended at MidAmerica Nazarene University.
Turns out to he did much better than he thought as an offer to join the school’s football team followed.
“They think I did better than I thought obviously, so I went there and looked at stuff online. It’s a Christian university with some really good people working for it,” Wolfe said.
West Ouachita’s Wolfe will join an NAIA school that went 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference in 2020.
Wolfe is appreciative of the opportunity to continue his football career after suffering an ACL injury as a junior. Wolfe thought any chance he had of playing at the next level went out of the window with the injury.
“I’ve been working six years now to get to this, and I’m started to get some rewards from it,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe, who made an impact along the defensive line with the Chiefs, will look to take on a pass-rushing role with his new squad.
“I’m not sure if I’ll be dropping or pass rushing, but I love pass rushing,” he said.
With the 2020 football season behind him, Wolfe said he takes many positives away from a season that featured cancellations and pauses to the season.
“I think the thing I’ll take away from it the most is the camaraderie of us coming together,” Wolfe said. “You never knew when it was going to be our last game, so we tried to enjoy every moment.”
