Andrew Whitworth understands it requires a mixture of elite talent and good health to play at the highest level in football for more than a decade.
And why wouldn’t he? If anyone should know, it would be the All-Pro left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. After all, the 38-year-old just signed a three-year deal to continue his already impressive 14-year NFL career.
“I’ve never been one to get into individual accolades or any of that stuff,” Whitworth said. “You get into your 40s and that’s pretty amazing. But obviously, we have a long way to go. I know every NFL season could be your last. It would be cool to play two more seasons and play a snap at 40 years old.”
Challenges await the four-time Pro Bowler in 2020, and not the normal kind. Whitworth, like everyone else in the NFL, is currently preparing for a season of uncertainty. Will the start of the season be delayed? Will there be any fans to cheer on a Los Angeles Rams team that is two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance? Perhaps these aren’t even the right questions.
“This is the selfish time of the year for the athletes,” Whitworth said. “This is the time where we prepare our bodies. Not being able to go to the workout facility and see therapists, these are things that impact whether this season happens. Football is one of the few sports that demands so much physically. It’s a lot of prep time that goes into it. People keep focusing on stadiums and whether we’ll have people in them, but you also have to think about training camp. You’ve got to be able to prepare to play this physical game. That comes first.”
Veterans like Whitworth are set to arrive at training camp in late July, and though the NFL has maintained its year-round schedule with free agency last month and the NFL draft coming up, it’s still possible training camps could be pushed back amid complications created by COVID-19. If anyone can adapt to problems that may arise in the next few months, it’s a player like Whitworth.
“It’s all about knowing when to push and pull,” said the former West Monroe Rebel, describing his secret to maintaining a long career as a left tackle. “Every year, I’ve recreated how I train and I’ve been able to refocus. This year will be no different. I think it’s just one of those things where you have to be willing to be ever changing and always growing.”
That’s the athletic side of it. The truth of the matter is the coronavirus threat has impacted lives across the country, including the Los Angeles community where Whitworth feels convicted to lend a helping hand. That’s why Whitworth and quarterback Jared Goff partnered with L.A. Regional Food Bank to finance 2 million meals for the Los Angeles community by making $250,000 donations each.
“I’ve always felt it was critical to step up in times of adversity,” Whitworth said. “I was looking for ways to help out and ease minds. I reached out to (LA Rams VP of community affairs and engagement) Molly Higgins and asked if there was anything out there that we see as a possibility to make a difference. She shared with me some things she was working on, Jared Goff and I spoke and I mentioned that. After reading through all the options, we decided the food bank was the best way. We knew it was going to be tough for so many L.A. kids without school.”
Whitworth, who recently made it down to West Monroe for a baseball game a couple of years back, said he does look forward to a day when he has more time to visit the area and the state. Because his kids have a more strict school schedule, it makes it difficult to come to Louisiana with him also being a professional athlete.
He knows a day will come when that’s no longer the case, though.
“I can’t wait to be done with football and get back to being back there,” Whitworth said. “I can’t wait to take the kids to a night game in Death Valley. I have so many things I take a lot of pride in. I’m proud of the moments I had in high school and college and the NFL. It’s neat that people still remember my time at (West Monroe) and at LSU and have followed me into the NFL. I think it’s important to bring our kids down there so they can see where they are from.”
That day with his family will come sometime down the line. As for now? Whitworth has some unfinished business in L.A. with a Rams team that wants to play for another championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.