COVID-19 couldn’t prevent the annual Under The Lights Wiffle Ball Tournament from taking place at the Biedenharn Sports Complex in West Monroe. If anything, it made the event stronger.
For the eighth consecutive year, former West Monroe kicker (and now Louisiana Tech undergrad) Reece Aultman organized the tournament with the intent of donating all proceeds to help a family of need in the community. And because locals have been cooped up for the last six months due to the virus, Aultman decided 2020 was the perfect time to try a two-day event. The results spoke for themselves. A total of 68 teams participated in the tourney with $2,500 raised counting all expenses covered.
“It’s kind of crazy because we started with 25 teams eight years ago, and I never thought we’d go past 50,” Aultman said. “We have gone up every year. And I don’t think we’ve reached our peak. So many people came out to watch the event. It felt like life was back to normal for the first time in six months.”
Aultman said the money raised would be donated to a family in the community who has a child with cerebral palsy.
“Every year we just ask people within our church and those within our community about who needs help,” Aultman said. “We had a family approach us, and we thought it would be best to help them.”
This year’s event took up three fields at Biedenharn and had a five-game guarantee. Thirteen elementary school teams participated, 18 middle school teams played, 15 high school teams competed and 14 adult teams took part in the event. Aultman said he also had eight teams of ladies (elementary to adult) compete, as well. Each game had a 35-minute limit if it didn’t go the full six innings.
“We’re going to have to move to four fields next year,” Aultman said. “We played Friday night and then had two pool play games Saturday morning. Then we did a double elimination bracket Saturday through the night. We didn’t get out of there until 3:30 in the morning (Saturday). Everyone seemed to absolutely love it.”
The Benchwarmers won the adult division for the sixth time in the last eight years. Logan Green, Peyton Parker, Colton Anderson and Clayton Perodeau represented the four-man team this past weekend.
The 6-4-3 Playaz won the lower division. Team members were Davis Long, C.J. Goins, Jaxson Garner and Devin Downs.
The Acuna Mattata won the middle division. Team members were Chandler Bradshaw, Parker Rachal, Cale Martin and Cason Floyd.
And Wiffle House won the upper division. Team members were Thatcher Morehead, Mase Many, Cole Thompson and Bayden Frye.
The lower ladies division was won by the Lady Sox. Bailey Mobley, Ally Long, Emma Thomas and Averie Vestal came out on top as the Lady Sox.
Wiffe Wap won the upper ladies division with Kenzie Vestal, KK Worsham, Elle Carter and Karli Sellers making up the team.
