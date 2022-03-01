The scoreboard read, “HOME 39, VISITOR 3,” at halftime of a second round playoff matchup between Ouachita and Southside Tuesday night.
Southside did not register a field goal in the first two quarters of Ouachita’s 63-35 second-round victory in the Class 5A playoffs.
“That was the first time ever,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “That’s why I just went into halftime and told them, ‘Great job.’ I’ve never witnessed anything like that.”
The home team, the No. 5 Lions, got off to its fastest start of the season. Jermiah Puckett drained three straight 3-pointers, which included a four-point play, to give his team a 10-0 advantage.
“I saw (Puckett) in shoot around, and when I saw that, I knew it was going to carry over into the game,” Madison said. “He had that first 10 tonight, and that got us going.”
And while the 3-pointers were falling — (24-8) Ouachita made five in the first quarter alone — the defense was causing havoc and turnovers that led to scoring opportunities on the other end.
The Lions trapped Southside guard Bryson Colbert throughout the night to help force some of those turnovers, as Ouachita’s relentless defensive presence prevented (25-11) Southside from getting shot attempts up.
“They shoot the ball really well, so we were just trying to speed them up a little bit,” Madison said.
After Puckett’s 10 points in the opening minutes, Jonathan Bradshaw, Sterry Leonard and Rashad Davis drove the lane and converted field goals underneath, while big Phil Bradford cleaned everything else up.
Jordan Davis and Lebron Deal each hit outside shots to help the Lions take a 39-3 advantage into the locker room.
Bryson Williams scored the Sharks’ first field goal of the game at the 5:59 mark of the third quarter.
Southside head coach Brad Boyd drew his second technical with 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Boyd voiced his frustration with the lack of foul calls at officials as he exited to the locker room.
Bradshaw led the Lions with 16 points, while Leonard provided 11 and Puckett had 10.
“Hey, we ain’t done yet,” Leonard said.
Ouachita advances to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A bracket.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
