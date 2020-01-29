Wossman gets a lot of credit for its relentless defensive pressure, and rightfully so. But sometimes, it’s easy to overlook the Wildcats’ rebounding prowess.
Pounding the offensive glass early, Wossman seized control early in a 73-50 conquest over Carroll on Tuesday evening.
Scoring six second-chance points and limiting the Bulldogs to one shot — if any — on the defensive end, the visiting Wildcats raced to a 20-8 first quarter lead in front of a packed house.
“Rebounding is a big part of playing defense,” Wossman coach Casey Jones said. “We tell them every day in practice, ‘a good defensive possession ends with a rebound.’ That’s what triggers our fast break. We want to run every opportunity we get, but we run with a purpose. If there’s nothing there, we go into one of our sets.”
Wossman, which never trailed, began to separate late in the first period.
With the score equal at 5, consecutive buckets by Jacoby Collins triggered a 10-0 flurry. Devonte Austin and Collins combined to sink four straight free throws, and Terrikiris Smith’s transition layup made it 15-5.
Nick Traylor’s 3-ball from the left corner put the ‘Cats in front 20-8 by the end of the frame.
Picking up where it left off in the second quarter, Wossman put the game away.
Up 22-10, the Wildcats rattled off 11 unanswered points. Traylor connected on a perimeter jumper and made the front side of a one-and-one, Brandon Dennis blocked a shot on the defensive end and finished on the break, and Kaleb Raven added a trio of buckets from close range to put Wossman in command 33-10.
Wossman’s lead swelled to 26, 41-15, when Dennis dished to a trailing a Traylor on the three-on-two break.
Leading 46-23 at the break, the Wildcats expanded the margin to 66-30 by the end of the third quarter.
Lavonta Sylvester’s driving layup gave Wossman its biggest lead, 68-31, with 6:43 remaining.
Carroll outscored the Wildcats 20-7 in the final quarter to make the final somewhat respectable.
With 14 players taking part in the scoring, Wossman’s bench outscored Carroll’s reserves 35-19.
“I was proud of our bench,” Jones said. “Those guys came in and contributed, and relieved our starters.”
In a nutshell, the heavily-favored Wildcats never gave their arch-rivals a chance.
“This game means a lot to both communities,” Jones said. “It’s all in competition and fun. We want to play our best game against them, and they want to play their best game against us. We just line in up and see what happens.”
Traylor and Lavender paced the ’Cats balanced attack with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Deon’te Edwards was Carroll’s top scorer with 12 points.
Next: Wossman (23-3, 4-0 District 2-3A) closes out the first round of conference play at home Friday vs. Union Parish. Carroll (8-17, 2-2) hosts Richwood on Friday.
JV: Wossman won the junior varsity tilt 47-42 behind 12 points from Pat Williams II.
___________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Wossman …. 20 26 20 7—73
Carroll ……… 8 15 …7 20—50
WOSSMAN (23-3, 4-0) — Nick Traylor 12, Nick Lavender 10, Kaleb Raven 9, Jacoby Collins 7, Terrikiris Smith 7, Brandon Dennis 4, Jay Jones 4, Antionio Dennis Jr. 4, Demond Walker 4, Devonte Austin 3, Jaylen Hall 3, Jaron Green 2, Lavonta Sylvester 2, Shammond Robinson 2.
CARROLL (8-17, 2-2) — Deon’te Edwards 12, Ricky Johnson 9, Derrick Blunt 9, Derrick Conner 6, Shamar Williams 4, Jackie Wallace 3, Michael Holmes 2, Rictaveon Johnson 2, Donald Nabors 2, Lazarus Burks 1.
Three-point goals — Wossman 3 (Traylor, Hall, Smith), Carroll 3 (Edwards, Ricky Johnson, Blunt). Total fouls — Wossman 25, Carroll 16. Free throw shooting — Wossman 12-18, Carroll 19-29. Fouled out — Edwards (5:30, 4th). Technicals — Collins, Edwards.
