Things might’ve started shaky for the Wossman Wildcats, but all is well that ends well with a season-opening victory.
The Wildcats erased an early 8-0 deficit against Bastrop to collect the 26-24 victory in Week 1 thanks to a rushing attack that featured a whole lot of Michael Joiner.
Joiner found the end zone twice in the Wildcats victory, while the passing game sputtered a bit out of the gates.
“The passing game wasn’t that good,” Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard said. “We had a couple passes her and there, but I don’t think it was up to par. Our run game was real good. We need to get more efficient with our passing game.”
All-district defensive back Quinterrius Daggs swung the momentum in Wossman’s favor with a 30-yard pick six in the first half. That along with a key special teams play in the third quarter — Terraus Harris’ score on a kickoff return — helped pick up a Wildcats offense that struggled to soar Friday night.
Up next for the (1-0) Wildcats will be a home contest against (1-0) General Trass Friday night.
(0) comments
