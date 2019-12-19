Ouachita Christian and Oak Grove headline the All-District 2-1A football team, and rightfully so.
Rarely does a district produce two state champions, but OCS and Oak Grove pulled off the feat during the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSSA Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 13-14.
OCS (13-1) captured the Division IV state title with a 67-22 victory over Catholic-Pointe Coupee in the opener of the six-game event. A day later, the Tigers (11-3) followed suit with a 55-12 rout over White Castle.
Fittingly, the two state champs combined to sweep the district’s individual awards.
Will Fitzhugh, who helped the district champion Eagles (13-1) to a perfect 7-0 conference record, is the Overall MVP.
Oak Grove senior running back Otis Moore and OCS junior quarterback Hunter are the co-Offensive MVPs, while OCS senior linebacker Grant Mashaw and Oak Grove senior defensive tackle Kenean Caldwell share the Defensive MVP award.
Steven Fitzhugh of OCS is Coach of the Year.
Also listed on the first offense from OCS are wide receivers Eli Extine and Tristan Wiley, offensive linemen Mashaw, Garrett Folds and James David Miller, and running back Dillon Dougan.
Selected to the first offense from St. Frederick were wide receiver Pat Johnson, center Blake McMullen and kicker Will Ellender.
Filling out the Eagles’ first-team defensive slots are end Christian Gray, linebackers Ethan Hogan and Jon Thomas Dixon, strong safeties Aidan Ham and Kade Woods, free safety Will Fitzhugh and special teams gunner Christopher Holyfield.
St. Frederick landed five players on the first defense — end Beau Bennett, tackle Denterrius McHenry, linebacker Gordon Bennett, return specialist Pat Johnson and punter Will Ellender.
Second Team
Named to the second team from OCS were offensive linemen Casey Cobb, Andy Weatherford and Avery Pilgreen, running back Van David “Bud” Matherne, athletes Landon Graves and Samuel Harrell; defensive end Christopher Holyfield, cornerback Walker Morris and punter Landon Graves.
Collecting second team honors for St. Fred were offensive lineman Caden Giovingo, running back Nelson Sparks; defensive tackle Jeremiah Willis, linebacker Tremaine
Cleveland and defensive flex James Mayronne.
Honorable Mention
Listed as honorable mention from OCS were wide receiver Chase Simmons and offensive lineman Blake Pender; nose guards Jacob Ogden and Henry Messinger, defensive lineman Will Carroll, defensive end James Forte, linebacker Barham White and defensive back Julian Stephenson.
Receiving honorable mention acclaim from St. Fred were offensive linemen Brock Eppinette and Gavin Gilbert; defensive lineman Caleb Scurfield, defensive back Chris Bell and defensive flex Jace Bernard.
