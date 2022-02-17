Phillip Craig won’t lie about it — the reigning Ouachita Citizen Coach of the Year is anxious ahead of the 2022 playoffs.
For Craig, it’s two-fold. His Tigers broke through last season with a state tournament appearance, and while that’s great for experience purposes, it can also add pressure.
“I’ve had more time to think about this one, so that’s why I’m more nervous,” Craig said, laughing. “I feel like we’re capable, and the experience helps, but sometimes that pressure can overrule experience. I hope we have some confidence to go along with that experience. We want to do it again.”
Craig said the experience last year caught him and others by surprise. And it was a pleasant one. The Tigers edged Helen Cox and beat Landry-Walker by 16 points before ultimately falling to No. 1 seed George Washington Carver in the semifinals. That journey proved to Craig that his team was capable of taking a major step toward a state championship, and he hopes his squad takes another one in 2022.
But it’s going to take four-quarter performances to do it.
“I don’t think we’ve played a complete game this year,” Craig said. “We played three quarters really solid. I’d love to see us at our best for four quarters.”
Leading the way again will be First-Team All-Parish performer P.D. McCraney, who scored 36 points in a 74-69 victory against Richwood last Tuesday. McCraney combined with Baba Armstead’s 30 points to edge a Richwood team that had a breakout 46-point effort from Courtney McCarthy. McCarthy averages 32 points per game for the Rams.
“Two usually beats one,” Craig said. “I’m just glad we had that second scorer, and Baba is always active. But (McCarthy) can play. The kid is a scorer. No doubt about it.”
McCraney, who has led the team in scoring since he was a freshman, surpassed the 2,000-point mark earlier this season.
The Tigers are hovering around the No. 5 range ahead of the brackets being released this weekend.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
