Emery Wirtz and Conleigh Laseter combined for 37 points as Ouachita Christian turned back Morgan City Central Catholic 51-33 Thursday night in the Division IV quarterfinals at The Shack.
Central Catholic (16-11) jumped out to an early 7-2 lead behind five points from Laurelle Bias.
“We had a week layoff between games, which makes it tough to get your momentum back to where it was,” OCS Lady Eagles’ coach Stan Humphries said. “Central Catholic has a good, solid program. Their big girl (Yani Johnson) is 6-1 and tough to contend with.”
OCS (34-0) regrouped to take a 15-13 lead at the end of the quarter behind 11 points from Wirtz.
Receiving two more buckets from Wertz and a 3-pointer from Laseter, OCS opened up a 28-20 halftime cushion.
“After halftime, we were able to build a pretty good lead,” Humphries said.
Laseter took over in the third quarter, scoring the Lady Eagles’ first 12 points, including a baseline 3 and a conventional three-point play. Laseter’s surge stretched the OCS lead to 42-27.
“In the first half, we were a little out of sync. But the best thing about this team is you know someone like Conleigh is going to come out and get you going offensively,” Wirtz said.
Jayden Ellerman followed her own miss and Emily Branch nailed a 10-footer from the lane off of a Shara Shivers assist to give OCS a comfortable 46-27 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Central Catholic, the No. 8 seed, was never closer than 15 in the final frame.
Wirtz scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and Laster finished with 17 for OCS.
Johnson accounted for half of the visiting Lady Eagles’ point total with 17.
Semifinals
OCS won’t have to spend long putting together a scouting report for its next foe as it hosts District 2-1A rival Cedar Creek (27-4) in the semifinals. The Lady Eagles swept the regular season series, winning 41-37 in Ruston, and 56-36 in Lamkin on Jan. 28.
Details have yet to be finalized, but the game will be played Monday or Tuesday at OCS.
No. 3 Metairie Park Country Day will face No. 2 St. Mary’s in the other semifinal on Tuesday.
Rather than playing at a neutral site alongside the non-select schools as in the past, the select schools will hold their semifinals and championship games at various sites. As the higher seed, the Lady Eagles have home court advantage.
OCS’ stance against splitting the championship sites was well-documented during football season.
“It’s a shame for the kids,” Humphries said of the split. “I think the experience of going to a bigger venue is more prestigious and more exciting for the kids.”
On the other hand, playing at The Shack is an acceptable alternative.
“It wasn’t a bad atmosphere in here tonight,” Humphries said.
Last year, the Lady Cougars swept OCS during the regular season, but the Lady Eagles won the quarterfinal matchup 48-43 in Ruston.
This year, Cedar Creek is trying to flip the script.
Wirtz isn’t necessarily looking forward to a third meeting with Cedar Creek, but she’ll take the home court advantage.
“I think it would be easier to play someone we’re not as familiar with. If we don’t take this game seriously, and prepare properly, we could be the team that loses out,” Wirtz said. “At the same time, the energy level is going to be so much higher when we play Cedar Creek. Our student section always comes out and supports us. It make a difference when you’re out on the court and the other school’s student section is yelling at you.”
Advancing to Marsh Madness for the first time in school history last season, the Lady Eagles lost to eventual state champion Lafayette Christian 69-33 in last year’s semifinal round at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandira.
With the entire team back, the Lady Eagles are a more experienced group this time around.
“The experience helps a lot,” Wirtz said. “It’s not as nerve-racking. There are still some nerves involved, but we have a better idea of what to expect this year. Last year, we went down there thinking the teams were going to be a lot like the teams we played in the regular season. Then we played Lafayette Christian, which was a whole nother ballgame. I don’t think we were expecting that. This year, I think we’ll be ready for whoever we play.”
________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Central Catholic …… 13. 7 7 6—33
Ouachita Christian … 15 13 18 5—51
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (16-11) — Yani Johnson 17, Laurelle Bias 5, Lexie Landry 5, Jade Oliney 3, Caitlyn Picou 2, Kamille Lightfoot 1.
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN (34-0) — Emery Wirtz 20, Conleigh Laseter 17, Avery Hopkins 4, Jayden Ellerman 4, Emily Branch 2 Sara Shivers 2 Carley Teekell 2.
Three-point goals — Central Catholic 2 (Oliney, Landry), Ouachita Christian 2 (Laseter). Total fouls — Central Catholic 12, Ouachita Christian 16. Free throw shooting — Central Catholic 7-14, Ouachita Christian 9-11. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
