Emily Wirtz fired in 14 of her 18 points in the second half as Ouachita Christian improved to 9-0 with a 59-43 home court victory over Franklin Parish on Monday night.
It was the closest game of the season, thus far, for the Lady Eagles, whose average margin of victory is 32.4 points per game.
“We’re trying to gain some momentum, but we don’t want to peak at the beginning of the year,” OCS coach Stan Humphries said. “We’re trying to feel our way toward the end of the season, and hopefully we’ll peak at the end of the year. The road is going to get tougher as we get into district, and we want to be playing our best toward the end.”
Despite a sluggish start against the Lady Patriots, OCS held a 22-11 halftime advantage.
Set up by a nice pass from Jayden Ellerman, Wirtz converted from point-blank range to break a 6-6 tie late in the first quarter. Carleigh Laseter then made the back end of a two-shot foul, and Avery Hopkins knocked down a 12-footer off a friendly bounce to give the Lady Eagles an 11-6 cushion at the end of the frame.
Allison Reppond made the front end of a one-and-one to open the second quarter scoring as OCS capped a 6-0 run.
FPHS climbed within 12-11 on Raven Scott’s 3-pointer from the left side and Shamira Boley-Brown’s bucket from the paint, but OCS began to separate from there.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Laseter sparked an 11-0 flurry to close out the first half with the Lady Eagles leading 22-11.
Meanwhile, the Lady Patriots went into the break in foul trouble. Zinerra McCarthy was charged with four fouls in the first half and Totiana Bennett was called for three.
Still, Humphries was disappointed in the lethargic start.
“We missed some free throws and layups early,” Humphries said. “We have started slow lately. We have to break that habit. Somebody’s going to start out hot against us, and we can’t afford to get behind.”
There was nothing slow about the way the Lady Eagles started the second half.
Ka’Daja Hanks’ rebound bucket brought the Lady Patriots within 22-13 before OCS scored on its first six possessions of the third quarter.
Wirtz buried a six-foot pullup in transition and completed a three-point play, and Laseter swished a 14-footer to make it 27-13.
With the Lady Eagles up 31-19, three straight buckets by Wirtz pushed the difference to 18.
OCS led by as many as 23, 46-23, before carrying a 46-28 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Sara Shivers’ bucket from down low off of a Reppond assist gave OCS its biggest lead of the fourth quarter, 55-33.
Class 4A Franklin Parish closed within 14, 57-43, in the waning seconds.
“Under the new rules, you get extra points for playing up in classification, so this game is going to help our power rating,”Humphries said.
Nine different players contributed to the OCS scoring. Wirtz was complemented in double figures by Laseter with 11 and Hopkins with 10.
Hanks scored all 12 of her points in the second half for the Lady Patriots (6-3).
OCS plays D’Arbonne Woods Charter on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Farmerville.
Note: With the Eagles’ roster decimated by the flu, the boys games were canceled for both Monday and Tuesday night.
____________________________________________________
BOX SCORE
FPHS ….. 6 5 17 15—43
OCS ….. 11 11 24 13–-59
FRANKLIN PARISH (6-3) — Ka’Daja Hanks 12, Zinerra McCarthy 9, Shamira Boley-Brown 8, Raven Scott 7, Abigail Ward 3, Totiana Bennett 2, Latrice Watkins 2.
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN (9-0) — Emily Wirtz 18, Carleigh Laseter 11, Avery Hopkins 10, Sara Shivers 7, Madison Basco 5, Carly Teekell 4, Allie Rae Hamby 2, Lauren Shanas 1, Allison Reppond 1.
Three-point goals — Franklin Parish 2 (Ward, Scott), Ouachita Christian 2 (Laseter). Total fouls — Franklin Parish 19, Ouachita Christian18. Free throw shooting — Franklin Parish 9-18, Ouachita Christian 11-25. Fouled out — Bennett (7:20, 4th), McCarthy (7:10, 4th). Technicals — none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.