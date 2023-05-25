Claiborne Christian garnered more District 1-C honors this past season with Nick Womack and Chad Olinde headlining those honors.
Womack, Olinde take top honors in District 1-C
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neville hires Lopez as new head basketball coach
- 2023 All-Parish Softball
- Hickman finds new home in Ouachita softball
- COACH OF THE YEAR: LaSuzzo leads St. Frederick softball back to contender status
- PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Miller leads Crusader charge to glory
- PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Manning's big bat helped keep West Monroe a contender
- Supreme Court cold shoulders Monroe judicial complaints, justice says
- Updated: Former West Monroe mayor Bert Hatten dies at 96
- Shively, Monterey pair lead softball team
- Local Library Board straddles fence on teen sex books
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Claiborne Christian garnered more District 1-C honors this past season with Nick Womack and … Read moreWomack, Olinde take top honors in District 1-C
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreMLB money line, Mets at Cubs; PGA Charles Schwab pick: Best Bets for May 24
- By Judy Bennett judybennettrealtor@gmail.com
Louisiana artist Frank Kelley, Jr.’s latest artistic unveiling proves that art and need are … Read moreJudy Bennett: Pondering the art of local acclaimed artist Frank Kelley Jr.
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita principal Charles Wright introduced new softball coach Jennifer Hickman in the simp… Read moreHickman finds new home in Ouachita softball
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker, who has served as superintendent since 201… Read moreCoker reflects on tenure as superintendent
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Two more court officials in Ouachita Parish are now defendants in a lawsuit filed by Monroe … Read morePalowsky sues Clerk of Court for hiding records
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice accepted several complaints about Louisian… Read moreDOJ investigating State Police, seeks community input
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
Speaker of the House during Buddy Roemer’s lone term as governor and later a district court … Read moreFormer House Speaker, judge, Jimmy Dimos, dies
The University of Louisiana Monroe raised more than $2 million last week as part of its inau… Read moreULM’s 24-hour event raises $2M
Kristyn Smith of Monroe defied all odds last week when she graduated from Louisiana Tech Uni… Read moreStudent survives brain aneurysm, graduates from Tech
Three West Monroe small businesses were selected Monday to participate in the third annual R… Read moreWM businesses selected for Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies made two arrests stemming from a shooting that occurred i… Read moreOPSO make arrests in Keller Street shooting
The American Kennel Club’s annual Cottonland Cluster of Dog Shows are coming to Monroe this … Read moreDog shows set for Memorial Day weekend
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation is seeking information about an officer-i… Read moreLSP investigating officer-involved shooting
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Town & … Read moreOPSO investigates deadly stabbing
One mosquito pool in West Monroe tested positive for West Nile virus during the latest round… Read moreWM mosquitos infected with West Nile virus
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
Sometimes, you just want to roll down your car window and let out a scream. No, not because … Read moreJim Brown: Spending out of control
- The Ouachita Citizen
Monday is Memorial Day. Read moreEDITORIAL: Remember Memorial Day
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
There’s the math inside the state budget, and then there’s the math to pass the state budget. Read moreJeremy Alford: Timing an issue for budget
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.