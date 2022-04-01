Kaitlyn “KK” Worsham made a name for herself in last year’s softball playoffs.
During Neville’s run to clinching a state tournament berth, Worsham hit grand slams in back-to-back contests and accounted for 12 RBIs in those postseason ballgames.
One year later, not much has changed for Worsham.
In Thursday night’s 5-4 victory against St. Frederick, Worsham hit back-to-back two-run homers in the sixth and seventh inning to send the contest into extra innings. Neville ultimately scored the winning run in the fifth inning when Nydia Williams drove in Taylor Leonard in the eighth.
The win broke up a four-game losing skid for Neville, which featured a 24-4 loss to Sterlington. The Lady Panthers scored 12 runs in the sixth inning of that Tuesday night contest, which featured a 4-for-4 day with two homers from Maddie Taylor. Taylor actually hit Worsham in the knee with a pitch in the contest, and Neville head coach Trey Dozier said he wasn’t even sure if Worsham would be ready to play against the Lady Warriors.
“She put a brace on it and said, ‘They’re not keeping me out,’” Dozier said. “She was clutch all day.”
The win hopes to serve as a confidence boost for Dozier’s bunch.
“We’ve had to overcome so much adversity this year, starting with losing Elle Carter and Boogie (AShunte Specks) to broken ankles. It took a lot of soul searching. Hopefully we’ll get Elle back by playoffs,” Dozier said. “But we had a long meeting the other day about taking this one pitch at a time. We knew how good St. Frederick was. A win like that can change the whole season around and get us on track with a run for the playoffs.”
As for St. Frederick, Avery Houser’s 3-for-4 day combined with Abigail Creighton’s 12 strikeouts inside the circle proves what many in this area already knew — the Lady Warriors are for real, even if the power rankings don’t reflect it.
With a 16-4 record, St. Frederick is 12th in the unofficial power rankings for Division IV, while Neville is No. 4 in Class 4A with a 12-9 mark.
St. Frederick head coach Ronnie LaSuzzo is hoping contests against bigger foes like Franklin Parish and Neville this past week, along with a few others down the road, well help his team climb the rankings ahead of postseason play.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
