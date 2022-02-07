No controversy on (24-6) Wossman’s end, the No. 3 Wildcats defeated Class 4A powerhouse Peabody, 57-52, Saturday evening.
Wossman head coach Casey Jones felt Saturday's game was a well-called basketball game, despite KTVE’s report that an off-duty LHSAA official threatened to cheat Wossman after disagreeing with the calls that were made in the contest. KTVE also reported that off-duty official was removed from all remaining contests and suspended indefinitely by the Alexandria Area Basketball Officials Association and Louisiana High School Officials Association.
“All I’ve seen is what was put out there,” Jones said. “It was just two good teams going back-and-forth. We started off the game strong, and like good teams do, they made a run and got back into it in the third quarter. It was a back-and-forth game in the fourth quarter.”
Wossman prevailed thanks to the breakthrough performance by Albert Shell. Shell led the team with 23 points and seven steals. Kamron Coleman had 11 points and seven rebounds to go along with six blocks in the win.
“Albert, it was his night,” Jones said. “Not only did he fill up the stat sheet, but he held their leading scorer to four points. Every night he takes on that responsibility of taking on the other team’s best scorer.”
The victory sets up a big week for Wossman basketball, who will play against a Richwood squad that has won four straight ballgames, including a 52-51 victory against Carroll. With the Bulldogs slated to come to Wossman Friday, Jones is forcing his team to take the Rams seriously after Wossman defeated Richwood, 73-56, three weeks ago.
“They’ll get all of our attention,” Jones said. “They’re playing really well right now.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.