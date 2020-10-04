The Wossman Wildcats put their best foot forward under new head coach Maurice Pollard.
In the Wildcats’ 28-12 victory against Baker, junior quarterback Terraus Harris made good reads and moved the football through the air.
“I was really proud of him,” Pollard said. “We watched him grow up right before our eyes. He stood out in the sense he was making some reads and some really good throws. Seeing him command the offense, he had the offense get together and had them going where they needed to be.”
Senior tailback Jessie Booker had his moments in the Wildcats’ opening night victory, as well. Pollard estimated his senior back rushed for over 100 yards and scored multiple touchdowns in the win.
“They most definitely keyed in on Jessie,” Pollard said. “When he got the ball, you could hear them saying, ‘There he is.’ But he did well. We just have to get him in a little bit more shape.”
Defensively, Pollard said his crew was strong against the run and set the tempo for the game. Linebacker Andrew Miles racked up 11 tackles and had an interception return for a touchdown in the win.
“That (interception) changed the aspect of the game,” Pollard said. “Our defense did not give up any more big plays. We had some young guys playing at corner.”
Wossman will play at Booker T. Washington Friday night.
