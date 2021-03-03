Before every Wossman boys basketball game, head coach Casey Jones tries to say one thing before his team breaks the huddle and takes the court: “Have fun.”
Jones, who will ride his players as hard as anyone across the state, understands the value in that. After all, he’s dealing with a young group that is playing well despite the inexperience.
“I know they’re young and inexperienced, so I tell them to just go have fun, you know?” Jones told “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake.” “I was happy a lot of people counted us out. It was extra motivation and something for me to talk about. Sometimes when you do it for so long, you run out of things to talk about with young kids.”
The Wildcats are back in a familiar setting. For the sixth straight year Wossman is back in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
After a mass exodus of seniors, the Wildcats looked to Devonte Austin to lead a young pack in perhaps the most difficult district in the state. With Austin lighting up the scoreboard, and gaining confidence in his teammates beside him, Wossman ran through the district undefeated once again. And now, fresh off of a 74-62 victory against Lutcher, the No. 2 (24-2) Wildcats will host a quarterfinal playoff game against No. 23 Northwest.
“Northwest is very talented,” Jones said. “We played them last year in the second round, and we knew they had a lot of kids coming back on that team. Doesn’t surprise me they made it this far.”
Lutcher tried its best to spring an upset in the second round, and the Bulldogs had the right game plan going in. Lutcher keyed in on Austin, but instead of forcing the action, Wossman’s veteran guard found his teammates and trusted them to knock down outside shots. His fellow Wildcats came through.
“We’re not as good defensively as last year’s team, but we shoot the ball a whole lot better,” Jones said. “We made 10 or 11 3-pointers (against Lutcher) and are averaging seven to eight a game. We were averaging just four or five last year.”
LaCurtis Dunn had a huge performance, scoring a game-high 27 points in the Wildcats victory. Albert Shell added 12 points, while Austin posted 10 points and 10 rebounds in the postseason victory.
