It’s not often Casey Jones gets to play the “disrespected card” with his Wossman teams that are typically ranked among the top four in Class 3A. But here we are in 2022.
The Wildcats have been one of the four pillars in Class 3A with six straight trips to the state tournament. The only thing that has alluded Jones and his Wildcat bunch has been a state title over that run. During Wossman’s quest to make a seventh straight trip down south as one of the final four teams remaining in the Class 3A playoffs, Jones feels his team is not getting the respect it deserves.
“I look at our team from a coaches point of view, and I know the expectation here for Wossman basketball. But think our kids have been a little disrespected,” Jones said. “We’re 20-6. We lost one game to the No. 1 team in Class 5A. We lost one game against the No. 2 team in 5A. We lost two games against the No. 3 team in 5A and lost against West Monroe, which is another Top 10 team in 5A. I don’t have to play all those 5A teams. So I just feel like we’re going under the radar now. And that’s good. The kids feel disrespected.”
Wossman slugged it out with No. 1 Zachary at the Extravaganza Classic in Shreveport Saturday and fell short in a 68-56 loss. The Broncos’ victory disrupted a five-game win streak by the Wildcats after Wossman dropped back-to-back contest against Ouachita and West Monroe in the Don Redden Memorial Classic earlier this month.
Pat Williams and Kamron Coleman posted double-doubles against Zachary.
“(Zachary) is just so relentless,” Jones said. “That was a great experience for our kids. We learned some valuable lessons in that game. They understand how hard you have to play to beat a team at that level.”
The Wildcats have been on a hot streak in district play with wins of 39 points or more against Union and Sterlington before pummeling Richwood, 73-56 on Friday.
“I still think our defense is one of the top defenses in the state,” Jones said. “We just have trouble scoring at times. We don’t have that go-to-guy per say in some serious moments. We were down by two or four points late in the second quarter (against Zachary) but couldn’t score. Boneheaded mistakes and passing mistakes have been key.”
Jones felt that Wossman’s lack of superstar status might be another reason why the Wildcats are flying under the radar. Teams can’t game plan for one person, and any night could be any player’s moment to shine. Albert Shell led the team with 18 points in the Richwood win, and Krystian Lewis added 17 points.
“I think Krystian’s game has really taken off,” Jones said. “He’s a kid who works on his game daily. He receives coaching. A lot of kids lack that. They come into the game thinking they know everything. He sucks it all up and tries to get better. Any night he could be our best player. You look at him as our third or fourth option, but that’s why I love this group.”
The only two remaining unbeaten teams in District 2-3A will square off at Carroll High School Tuesday night. No. 3 (20-6) Wossman will look to make another statement against No. 6 (11-9) Carroll. The Bulldogs hold victories against Top 10 5A foes West Monroe, Alexandria Senior High and Ruston. And before the boys get after it, the fans will be treated to another Top 10 matchup featuring the girls. No. 3 (18-5) Wossman has won 14 out of its previous 15 games and will look to make it five straight against No. 8 (14-6) Carroll.
“Our girls are playing well and their girls are playing well, so I think it’s going to be a good crowd,” Jones said. “And then it’s Carroll and Wossman. Our community is going to be involved in that.”
