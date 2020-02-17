As Wossman ended the district season unblemished thanks to an eyebrow-raising 82-33 landslide victory against rival Carroll, the (28-3, 8-0) Wildcats put themselves in a position to end the season as the No. 2 seed before eying another Top 28 playoff appearance.
But Wossman head coach Casey Jones knows his Wildcats can’t just skip ahead to the semifinals, and he’s also making sure his senior-laden team also grasps that concept.
Because though the Wildcats have dominated their district competition, Wossman found itself trailing No. 9 Richwood on the road late last Tuesday. With just a few minutes remaining in the contest, Richwood led Wossman 55-54.
“We hadn’t been challenged in a minute,” Wossman head coach Casey Jones said. “I told our kids before the game that Richwood is going to play hard because they were playing for a share of the district championship. Not many of kids realized that situation. Richwood was playing for something, and we didn’t seem to be playing with that same intensity.”
With their backs against the wall late, the Wildcats rallied to ultimately beat Richwood 60-55 and secure yet another district title. After Wossman’s win against Carroll, the Wildcats have now won 38 consecutive district contests dating back to 2017.
“I was proud of the way they battled in the last two minutes in that adverse situation when their home crowd was going crazy,” Jones said.
Wossman was led by Devonte Austin with 20 points in the win. Kaleb Raven recorded two huge offensive put-backs during the final minutes to help the Wildcats overcome the Rams.
Jones is hoping his team will take a valuable lesson learned from the Richwood game into the postseason.
“I think the Richwood game is a wakeup call,” Jones said. “The playoffs are a win or go home scenario. I think we’ll be focused.”
