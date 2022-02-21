The LHSAA brackets released Monday and revealed Wossman claimed a coveted top four seed.
Schools that land a No. 4 seed or higher will get to host the quarterfinal round of the boys basketball playoffs no matter what transpires in the rounds leading up.
The No. 3 Wildcats will host a familiar foe in No. 30 Sterlington Friday night when the first round begins. Wossman hasn’t lost a district game since 2016 and has beaten Sterlington by a combined 85 points in two games this season.
The Lions looked to claim the No. 3 seed in Class 5A, and held a top four ranking for the majority of the season. However, Ruston's District 2-5A crown helped the Bearcats leapfrog over the Lions to earn one of those top spots. The No. 3 Bearcats will host No. 30 Dutchtown.
Meanwhile, the Lions fell to a No. 5 seed and will host No. 28 Acadiana Friday.
Eight other parish teams sealed postseason berths.
No. 10 West Monroe will host No. 23 Southwood in Class 5A, while No. 6 Neville hosts No. 27 Tara in Class 4A.
Joining Wossman in Class 3A, No. 10 Carroll will host No. 23 Patterson, while No. 15 Richwood plays host to No. 18 Jennings.
Division IV will feature No. 10 River Oaks and No. 11 St. Frederick hitting the road. The Mustangs will play at No. 7 Ascension Catholic, while the Warriors travel to No. 6 St. Martin’s Episcopal.
And finally, in Division V, No. 9 Claiborne Christian will travel to play No. 8 Grace Christian in the first round.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
