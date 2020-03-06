For the fifth consecutive year, the Wossman Wildcats will be a participant in the LHSAA’s “Marsh Madness.”
No. 2 Wossman’s 65-49 victory against No. 10 St. Martinville punched the Wildcats ticket to square off against a Madison Prep squad in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A State Championship Game. Madison Prep defeated Wossman 58-54 in last year’s title game, but before Wossman could ever think about revenge, the Wildcats had to take care of business at home in the quarterfinals. Or better yet, this year’s Wossman squad had to make sure they weren’t going to be Casey Jones’ first Wildcat team to not make the trip down south for the state tournament.
“It’s a credit to the kids,” Jones said. “We have the program, and kids have worked hard and bought into the system. This group really didn’t want to be the first to not make it.”
Immediate foul trouble to Wossman’s big men Nick Traylor and Kaleb Raven forced the Wildcats to play small, and St. Martinville shot lights out in the first quarter to take a 21-15 first-quarter lead.
“We knew they could shoot it,” Jones said. “Plan was to make it tough on them. Our guys came off the bench and wore them down.”
Wossman eventually turned things around with seven first-half points from Jay Jones off the bench, along with Traylor’s eight points in the quarter, to lead 35-26 at half. Jay Jones hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats the advantage, and Wossman closed out the half on a 16-2 run.
It was all Wildcats in the second half, as Devonte Austin continued to get good looks. Austin led all scorers with 24 points in the victory. Traylor had 15 points and Jay Jones added 10.
Wossman’s lead ballooned to double digits and stayed that way for the majority of the half.
With the victory, the Wildcats will play No. 3 Madison Prep in the semifinals in Lake Charles.
(0) comments
