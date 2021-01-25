Dale Zimmerman believed in the investment he made into young men’s lives. Zimmerman, who died at the age of 66, is defined by that legacy, even after his coaching career at Wossman took him to the greatest heights possible.
Players that he coached like current Wossman head coach Casey Jones were forged into men under Zimmerman’s watch. And now they too invest into the next generation.
“Coach Z was my assistant coach, but I knew him well before I ever got there,” Jones said. “He used to pick me up every day and take me to elementary school when I moved here. Once I got to Wossman, we already had that relationship. He would do anything for kids. He was an ambassador for the community.”
Zimmerman coached basketball at Wossman for 12 years, while also spending 12 years at the school as an assistant coach under Ray Gambino.
Zimmerman reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2008 when he led the Wildcats to a state championship victory against Richwood on March 8, 2008.
“I was ecstatic for him because he was such a hard worker,” Jones said. “Nobody deserved to win more than him.”
Taking part on that championship team was current assistant coach TreMayne January, who was actually a distant relative to Zimmerman. January was surprised to learn Zimmerman was his cousin when he moved to the school as a sophomore in 2008.
“I had just moved over to Texas, so I was ineligible,” January recalled. “So he told me to stick around him and learn from him and I’d be alright. He had me next to him during pregame warmups. When he told me we were related, I had no idea. He said, ‘I’m the one who used to whip you as a kid.’”
January can tell you the exact minute he and Zimmerman became state champions together (6:48 p.m. to be exact), but even more than that, he can remember the way the Cajun Dome in Lafayette was buzzing for that clash between Monroe schools.
“Honestly, it was crazy,” said January, talking about hat 57-44 state title win. “I remember getting a call from someone on that day saying, ‘Monroe is dead.’ Half of the southside was in Lafayette. I remember it was the best feeling when you walk out that locker room and round the corner and see purple and gold everywhere. That set the record for most people at a state championship game.”
January credits Zimmerman for him wanting to get into coaching. Like Jones years later, Zimmerman showed January what it was like to demand respect and lead young men.
“He was just such a great leader,” January said. “He talked it and he walked it. He taught us how to be a team. And not just a team, but he also taught us how to be a family.”
And as an example of what Zimmerman meant to Wossman and the young generation he had positively impacted for so many years, January pointed toward a shirt he still had to this day.
The shirt reads, “It’s amazing what a team can accomplish when it doesn’t matter who gets the credit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.