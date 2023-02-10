Carroll head coach Terance Henry beat his chest, shouting, “We’re here” after No. 3 Carroll tied No. 1 Wossman in the first half Friday night. Henry’s statement rang true as the Bulldogs (20-11) pushed the Wildcats (26-3) to the brink, but Wossman's tenacious drives to the hoop and late second-chance points paid off in a 66-60 hard-fought win that improved its win streak to 15 games.
“I always enjoy going against a rival and we like tough games. That’s how it’s going to be down the road in the playoffs, so games like this are just going to prepare us for that,” Wossman head coach Casey Jones said.
Jones and Henry embraced after a game that saw them jawing back-and-forth in the heat of the battle. Jones laughed it off afterward.
“That was much to do about nothing. Both coaches just trying to win and being competitive,” Jones said.
The crowd added to the competitive atmosphere. A packed house at Wossman High School hung on every possession in the second half, especially when Wossman took a 44-42 lead into the fourth quarter. Wossman’s Kamron Coleman, who tallied 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in the win, made back-to-back putbacks in the fourth quarter before a poster dunk with two minutes remaining not only gave Wossman a six-point lead but also sent Wossman’s student section into a frenzy. Antron Mason II’s jumper on the next possession gave the Wildcats and eight-point lead, as Wossman used that cushion to hold off a feisty Carroll squad.
Mason led the team with 21 points and set the tone in the second half by putting the ball on the floor and driving to the rim. After trailing 28-27 at half, Jones demanded his team to attack more.
“We weren’t attacking in the first half and settling for jump shots. You tend to do that on your home floor, so we had to settle down and play our game,” Jones said.
Jordan Comanche was also crucial with strong drives to the hoop, as he finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
As for Carroll, Lavion Owens scored 16 points as an inside presence while Rictavion Johnson ran the show at point and also scored a team-high 16 points.
The referees allowed both teams to be physical in the first quarter, and that favored the Bulldogs early on. Owens gave the Wildcats fits in the paint in both quarters, and that allowed Carroll to take a 7-3 first quarter lead. Wossman got to the free throw line more later in the quarter and finished with a 9-0 run, however, to climb back into the driver seat.
Carroll’s 8-0 run to start the second quarter regained the advantage for the Bulldogs.
“Officiating was tight one minute and let them play another minute, so we just had to make those adjustments,” Jones said.
After Krystian Lewis skied high in the air for what looked to be a block off the backboard, officials later deemed it a goal tend, which tied the contest at 24-24. That’s when Henry beat his chest, hollering, “We’re here.” Owens had 12 points in the first half.
Wossman finished 16-of-27 at the free throw line, while Carroll knocked down 11-of-19.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs could meet one more time in the regular season if both teams reach the finals of the District 1-3A tournament, which is set to tip off in Union next week.
Wossman 77, Carroll 27 (Girls)
No tired legs for Wossman after winning the District 1-3A. Nope. The No. 1 Lady Wildcats (26-2) blitzed the No. 12 Carroll Lady Bulldogs (16-12) in a 77-27 dominant victory Friday night after securing a district championship two nights prior in a three-day tournament.
Wossman started the game so hot that reigning Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year Danaya Ross nearly set the net on fire in the first quarter. Ross hit her first four 3-pointers in the opening four minutes of the game, and Anyra Wilson added two more in a quarter that saw the Lady Wildcats outscore Carroll, 28-6.
Wossman drained six-of-eight 3-point attempts to jump all over Carroll in the opening period.
Ross actually scored more points (16) than Carroll did in the first half, as Wossman took a 38-14 lead into the break.
Wossman drew a running clock in the third after outscoring Carroll, 27-13, in the quarter. Wilson drained three more treys in the period. Wilson scored her 20th point in the quarter and finished five-of-seven from 3-point range. Ramiah Augurson finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds.
Ross and Wilson led the team with 20 points each.
The Lady Wildcats end the regular season with a 19-game win streak. Wossman captured the District 1-3A title after beating Sterlington, 59-32, and Union, 57-32, days prior to beating the Lady Bulldogs.
