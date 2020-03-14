The No. 2 Wossman Wildcats made a valiant effort late and led by two with under 30 seconds to play in the Class 3A State Championship. But unfortunately for the Wildcats, the rim was kind to Bossier's Tim King on a 3-pointer that rattled in to give the No. 1 Bearkats a 62-61 state title victory.
In a game that featured 19 lead changes in the first three quarters, Bossier took full command early into the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run. That allowed the Bearkats to lead 48-41 before Jay Jones picked up a steal and cut into Bossier's lead with a layup.
Jones fueled a Wildcat comeback with another basket before back-to-back 3-pointers from Devonte Austin reduced the deficit to one.
As Bossier switched to man, Nick Traylor did his damage inside when Bossier switched to man. Traylor recorded offensive rebounds and three baskets in the final three minutes. Traylor, Austin and Terrikiris Smith played the final minutes with four fouls for the Wildcats.
Wossman out-rebounded, had more second-chance points and more points in the paint than its opposition. But Bossier made its free throws count and hit shots from the perimeter consistently throughout the contest.
Traylor tied the game, 59-59, with 1:18 remaining, and a charge gave the ball back to Wossman with less than a minute remaining. Wossman took a 61-59 lead on Austin's 15th point of the game, but King's answer ultimately gave the Bearkats the state title.
King was named MVP of the game for his 24 points.
Wossman's foul troubles reached its peak in the third quarter. After scoring seven of Wossman's nine points in the quarter, Austin picked up his fourth foul with 3:15 to go in the third. One minute later, Traylor picked up his fourth foul and found himself sitting on the bench next to Austin.
Without their two leading scorers, Wossman relied on Smith, who hit a 3-pointer and drained a put-back in the quarter. Smith scored 17 points for the Wildcats in the loss.
Lavonta Sylvester was also huge off the bench, as he scored six points in the first three quarters to keep the Wildcats neck-and-neck with Bossier.
The Bearkats got a close-range jumper to fall with two seconds left to take a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
King's jumper late in the second quarter gave Bossier a 23-20 lead, which would qualify as the largest lead of the first half.
That jumper, by the way, was King's 14th point in the half.
Wossman didn't get its normal production from its stars in the first half, as Traylor was limited to just six points. Smith picked up the slack, as he recorded 10 points in a highly competitive, back-and-forth first half.
Bossier led 27-24 at the half. Smith led the Wildcats to a plus-16 bench point advantage in the half.
Following Traylor's baseline jumper that opened the game, Wossman suffered a scoring drought until Smith entered the contest and drained a 3-pointer for the Wildcats.
The pace in the first quarter was mostly slow, and whenever Wossman was able to speed it up, the Wildcats struggled to generate fast-break points.
Meanwhile, Bossier relied on three first-quarter 3-pointers to tie the game, 11-11, after the initial eight minutes of play.
Both teams shot less than 30 percent in the first quarter, and Wossman was just 1-of-6 from 3-point range.
