Wossman secured its position as the No. 2 seed in Class 3A with a 47-37 victory against No. 4 Carroll Friday night.
It was the second time this season the Wildcats got the better of the Bulldogs in District 2-3A competition, and the fourth season in a row the Wildcats finished district competition without a blemish. Under Casey Jones, the Wildcats are 52-2 in a district that for 2021’s sake has four teams in the Top 16. Far from an anomaly.
The Wildcats improved to 22-2 in the regular season, while the Bulldogs fell to 19-7. Carroll head coach Lonnie Cooper gave credit to Wossman for the win.
“Casey has those guys playing hard, and they’re very talented,” Cooper said.
It’s still Wossman’s district, but Cooper still believes his team is capable of bringing home a state championship. Right now it’s the little things, like slow starts, that are plaguing the talented Bulldogs.
“You can’t get down early and expect to beat a team like that,” Cooper said. “You have to believe you can win a game like that. If you don’t you’re already defeated going into it. Wossman has been so dominant for so long. And not just in the district, but in Monroe. It’s kind of a mental thing. Once you break the cycle, the sky is the limit.”
As for the game, it played out almost exactly how the first contest did. Wossman got off to a quick start and built a double-digit lead before Carroll fought back and made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats, though, leaned on that winning edge to pull off the hard-fought victory.
“We still have a young group,” Cooper said. “We rely on the experience of our bigs, but we still have sophomore guards and some juniors that play. That’s not an excuse because we’re still one of the top teams in Class 3A. But this group is still learning how to finish games.”
Devonte Austin led the Wildcats with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the victory, while Randerius Jones provided a double-digit scoring figure for the Bulldogs.
As for what’s next, well that’s the tricky part. Due to inclement weather, games across the state are either being canceled or postponed to later in the week.
Carroll was more definitive in its approach than some. The Bulldogs canceled a contest with Peabody and decided to hold out until the playoffs. That would put Carroll on the shelf for two weeks before postseason play.
“That’s always concerning, but at this point in the season, if you’re not ready to play, it’s a bad look for your team,” Cooper said. “If it’s one week or two weeks, they’ll be ready to play. Just trying to prevent injuries and anything happening with COVID for the next couple of weeks.”
