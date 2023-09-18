20230915-HelixMentorshipAtWossman

Calvary Baptist is the No. 1 team in Class 2A with a bullet, according to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. After receiving 10 of 12 first place votes for the No. 1 team in Class 2A one week ago, the Cavaliers went out and posted 42 points on Byrd in the first half to draw a running clock. Talk about living up to expectations.

