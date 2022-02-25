There are immediate results in sports and then there is Wossman head coach Otis Robinson cutting down the nets after the No. 2 Lady Wildcats defeated No. 7 South Beauregard, 94-56, in the quarterfinals Thursday night.
Not bad for Robinson's first year on the job, as he took over a seven-win club.
“That was really special for us,” said Robinson, who is a graduate of Wossman High School. “That’s the most fans we’ve had at a girls game by ourselves. We had the band in there and cheerleaders and friends and family. It was great.”
Though the final score might indicate otherwise, the Lady Wildcats did not enjoy a fast start in the home quarterfinal tilt. In fact, Robinson had to call timeout early into the game to settle his young squad down.
“We had a little jitters,” Robinson said. “We talked to them and just said listen, just calm down and play basketball. That’s when the youth came out. They’ve never been in the situation before. Just told them to go out there and have fun.”
Two main contributors DaNaya Ross and Ramiah Augurson got into early foul trouble, which led to them sitting the bench in the second quarter.
Katreeka Mott-Franklin stepped up and knocked down three shots from behind the arc to give the Lady Wildcats a double-digit edge before halftime.
“She hit some big shots, and then when we got DaNaya and Ramiah back in the game, they were relentless,” Robinson said.
Despite having to sit the majority of the second quarter due to early foul trouble, Ross led the team with 35 points. Augurson added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Mott-Franklin had 10 points, while Anrya Wilson also scored 13.
The No. 2 Lady Wildcats will play No. 3 Albany in the Class 3A semifinals in Hammond next week.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
