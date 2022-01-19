Take it one game at a time. More than likely, every coach has said that line more times than they can count. But the message is clear and true, and it's one that Wossman girls basketball head coach Otis Robinson is conveying to his young, talented Lady Wildcat squad.
With a 17-5 record, the Lady Wildcats are No. 2 in GeauxPreps.com's unofficial power rankings for Class 3A.
Wossman will host (5-19) Richwood Friday, and Robinson knows his team can't afford to look ahead to the matchup everyone has been talking about. Wossman will make the short trip to (12-6) Carroll Tuesday, but first thing's first for Robinson's club.
"I tell the girls every day, one game at a time," Robinson said. "We still have to face the opponent next on our schedule first. We both know Carroll has a great team this year. And we know that any time Wossman and Carroll play, it's going to be an enormous crowd. It'll even be a good crowd for the JV game this year."
Crowd size was a fun topic to discuss with Robinson this year after his Wossman girls have drawn bigger crowds in 2021. The word is out on the Lady Wildcats about just how talented they are this season, and the people in Monroe want to see 'em.
"If you win, people are going to want to see you play," Robinson said. "They want to see what's going on. We've got to keep doing what we're doing throughout the season now."
Wossman added another win on its resume with a 79-62 victory against Franklin Parish Tuesday night. DaNaya Ross had 35 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, while Ramiah Augurson added 12 points and 20 rebounds. Anrya Wilson contributed 14 points and 10 assists in the runaway victory.
"Right now the girls are believing in each other," Robinson said. "They're not selfish at all."
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
