The Wossman Wildcats have hired Lake Charles College Prep defensive coordinator Terence Cahee II as its new head football coach, sources confirmed Thursday.
"It's bittersweet because I'm leaving behind a good place with really good people and good kids," Cahen said. "I appreciate Dr. (Harrington Watson III) and Coach (Casey) Jones and everyone else involved for taking a chance on me."
Cahee just completed his fourth season with Lake Charles College Prep and served as a defensive coordinator with Washington-Marion prior. Cahen, 31, believes he's learned valuable lessons necessary to take over a program in his relatively young coaching career.
"It ultimately comes down to how to build a program," Cahen said. "When we got to Lake Charles College Prep, they only had one winning season prior. We haven't had a losing season since. I learned how to navigate the communities and deal with low poverty kids and kids that have outstanding circumstances. It's about helping these guys develop."
Cahee, who attained All-American status as a safety at McNeese State in 2012, replaces Maurice Pollard as the newest Wildcat head coach. Pollard served as the team’s head coach the last two seasons and compiled a 7-9 record.
Jones said the school interviewed more than 15 applicants, and that the ultimate goal in the hiring process was to find the best fit for Wossman.
"We had a lot of good candidates, but we needed that high-energy guy that had knowledge of the game," Jones said. "We just dug into a lot of details, and he answered all of the things we were looking for. He just stood out above the rest. We wanted to get the best guy possible for the job. And we didn't care about where he was from. None of that mattered. We went into this with an open mind, saying, 'Let's make sure when we finish this long and thorough process knowing we did our due diligence to get the best coach.'"
Cahee said the team would be multiple on defense and the offense would fit the personnel. Wossman's newest head coach said he planned on arriving as soon as he could to hit the ground running with the Wildcats' offseason program. Along with the administration's vision for the football program, Cahee said the facilities and athletes sold him on Wossman.
"They have the facilities, but I think, believe it or not, the success in basketball and track, as well, showed me they have kids that can make noise if it's done the right way," Cahee said. "When you have the facilities and those pieces in place to be successful, like Dr. Watson's vision for the school in athletics and academics, it's a place where I can succeed."
