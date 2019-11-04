Wossman’s recent struggles in district play lingered for two quarters, but the Wildcats rode a 200-yard, three-touchdown performance from Jesse Booker en route to a 64-28 victory Friday night.
The 64-28 final is a far cry from the 36-28 halftime lead that had Wildcat fans sweating in 40-degree weather. Wossman fans know a thing or two about getting the cold sweats this football season.
The Wildcats opened the season with a 42-13 loss to Bastrop, ripped off four straight wins and came up short against one of the better teams in the state, Edna Karr, at home. Then the skid followed. Sterlington hammered Wossman, 49-12, before Carroll found its revenge in a 29-8 victory in the Baby Bayou Classic. At 5-4, Wossman’s season has been unpredictable. And so was the back-and-forth first half with Richwood.
“It’s so weird to figure out because we played hard in practice and pregame and then started the game like we were in a trance,” Wossman head coach Dean Smith said. “We were ready to play, but I think Levi (Washington) being at Richwood last year and calling the offense for them had something to do with it. He wanted to show everybody up, and I’m sure he talked them up.”
Near the end of the half, Smith noticed something. Richwood had fired its best shot.
“They hit us with every shot, every formation, every play,” Smith said. “They ran out of plays. I told our team at half that we knew what they were going to do in the second half.”
The third down stops came in the second half, and Booker, as well as quarterback Antrell Green, had a big night offensively.
“Antrell had three or four passing touchdowns,” Smith said. “He had a heck of a night. We had no turnovers, and they fumbled twice.”
Wossman will play for a home playoff game Friday night in Famerville against Union Parish. After the Farmers came up short against Carroll, Union fell to No. 15 in the power rankings. Wossman held steady at No. 13 after the win to set up Friday night’s stakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.