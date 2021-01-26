In a matchup that pitted two of the top three teams in Class 3A, Wossman continued a district win streak that spans all the way back to 2016 with a 55-51 win against District 2-3A rival Carroll.
The No. 2 Wildcats improved to 18-2 on the season with the home win, as the No. 3 (17-5) Bulldogs look to regroup and get back into district hunt.
The game started with a frantic pace and featured lead changes on both sides.
Bulldogs forward Randarius Jones made the first basket of the contest, as Carroll looked to do its damage on the inside. The Wildcats drove in the paint confidently but did not take the lead until Austin’s 3-pointer in the first. Albert Shell scored five consecutive points, as Wossman crashed the boards on a 7-0 run. That allowed the Wildcats to lead 13-9 after the first quarter.
Despite Carroll’s size advantage, Wossman got to work with offensive boards, especially early in the second quarter. Austin heated up with two quick baskets that gave the Wildcats a 17-9 lead and forced Carroll head coach Lonnie Cooper to call timeout.
The Bulldogs regrouped in the second quarter by concentrating on getting the ball back inside with Jones and company. Wossman missed opportunities to expand its lead after empty trips to the free throw line.
But with the defense the Wildcats were playing Tuesday night, that didn’t matter. Carroll scored just 11 points through the first 13 minutes of game time.
The Bulldogs helped bridge the gap with a 6-of-8 effort from the free throw line in the quarter. Austin got a floater to fall at the buzzer, as Wossman took a 24-19 advantage into halftime.
Wossman exploded in the third quarter and outscored the Bulldogs, 19-9, in the quarter.
Carroll narrowed the gap in the fourth with a 22-8 run, but the Wildcats' star Austin knocked down crucial free throws to secure the victory.
Austin led the Wildcats with 27 points and seven rebounds. Jones led the Bulldogs with 19 points in the loss.
Girls: Carroll 57, Wossman 35
Amyah Timber scored 15 points in Carroll’s 57-35 win against the Wossman girls basketball team.
Timber’s back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter gave Carroll a 13-point edge. The Lady Bulldogs outscored Wossman,17-6, in the third quarter.
Akyra Briggs’ steal and layup on other end highlighted a slow-paced second quarter that went back-and-forth before Carroll took a 23-18 lead into halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs ripped off an 8-2 run after going down 4-0 in the first. Timber hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Carroll an 11-8 lead after one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.