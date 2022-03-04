The No. 3 Wossman Wildcats had the look in their eye Friday night. And head coach Casey Jones saw it. Getting to play the team that eliminated the Wildcats in the state tournament last year was all the motivation they needed to face No. 6 St. Martinville.
“I looked at my seniors last year, and they were crying,” Wossman forward Pat Williams II said. “I wanted to get payback for them.”
Consider that mission accomplished. The rubber match went to the No. 3 Wossman Wildcats.
After battling St. Martinville in the postseason the last two seasons and going 1-1 against the Tigers, the Wildcats defeated St. Martinville, 72-45, Friday night to advance to the state tournament.
Going into the matchup, Jones revealed the theme for the game to be “it’s personal.”
“You don’t want to harp on that, but I saw it in their eyes,” Jones said. “The theme we had today was it’s personal because they made a few comments after the game last year.”
Wossman has now made seven straight trips to the Top 28 with the victory.
“For me, I just enjoy the ride,” Jones said. “I do it for the kids. Every year we have a different group of kids. For the new kids to get to experience this, I’m happy for them.”
The final score illustrates dominance, and it was Wossman’s game practically from beginning to end. But St. Martinville cut the deficit to four points at the beginning of the third quarter to force a Wildcat timeout.
Leading 34-30, Wossman went to the full-court press and forced several turnovers to go on an 18-2 run to close out the quarter.
“I made a few substitutions and our bench came up big,” Jones said. “We sped them up and that created some offense for us.”
Williams, who was diving on the floor for loose balls, wasn’t going to let this game be his last. He sparked the run with six straight points. He also put on a show in the fourth quarter with thunderous dunks, as he scored 16 points in the quarterfinal victory.
“He had it on his mind,” Jones said. “He’s been playing like a monster all playoffs.”
Defense paved the way early. Coleman had four blocks in the first quarter, as the Wildcats clung to a 7-6 advantage. Mason hit three treys in a row to give Wossman an 18-9 edge at the end of the quarter. Mason led the team with 17 points in the victory.
St. Martinville made a couple runs at Wossman in the second period thanks to some second-chance point opportunities.
But after drawing within single digits, Albert Shell, who struggled to find his rhythm in the first half, buried a 3-pointer to send Wossman into the locker room with a 34-22 lead.
Wossman will play No. 2 Bossier in the semifinals.
