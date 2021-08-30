Wossman's defense pitched two shutouts and Richwood failed to score in contests against the Wildcats and Caldwell Spartans at the Rams host jamboree event Friday night.
One touchdown was scored over the course of three one-quarter jamboree contests. Wossman receiver Pat Johnson caught the lone touchdown on a 40-yard heave from Zay Wooten to beat the Rams, 8-0.
"He had another one called back, but he did a really good job catching the football for us," Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard said.
The Wildcats battled Caldwell to a scoreless tie, while Richwood fell to Wossman, 8-0, and Caldwell, 3-0.
"I think defensively, we got put in a lot of bad positions and our defense responded well, especially in the first game (against Caldwell)," Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said. "Caldwell had the ball on the 30 sometimes, and we did not allow the situation to dictate the outcome. Offensively, we have to do a better job of getting the ball into our playmakers' hands."
The defenses for all three teams highlight most of the positives to surface from the jamboree. Yanez challenged himself and his coaching staff to do a better job of not putting young players in bad spots offensively, and Pollard wants to see the rust knocked off a bit on his passing game, which he still expects big things from.
Defensively, Jay Williams made a lot of plays along the defensive line for the Wildcats, while the secondary did its job on the backend. Richwood's Michael Wright had a strong outing for the Rams on both sides of the ball, but Yanez said it's crucial to find him some breaks this season.
"He's playing everywhere, all over the field," Yanez said. "We have to find him a breather, and that's what ultimately led to Wossman's score. He played a heck of a game."
Wossman will open at Bastrop Friday night, while the Rams travel to General Trass.
