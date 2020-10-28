Wossman canceled its Friday night matchup with Sterlington after coaches felt they did not have enough players available due to COVID-19 restrictions.
When asked how many players were out, Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard said, "enough."
"We just didn't get the kids back that we felt we needed," Pollard said. "We didn't want to put any other kids at risk, as well. We said we'll just wait again until we know we feel good about where we stand. It's just an abnormal time."
The Panthers now have to decide if they want to play a team on short notice just one week before playing against Neville.
The Wildcats' canceled matchup with Sterlington comes one week after scratching a road contest against Edna Karr last Friday. At the time, Pollard said the decision was made for "precautionary reasons."
"Just based off of the trip and heading down to that New Orleans area, we just thought it wouldn't be smart right before district," said Pollard a week ago. "I've already talked to Coach (Lee) Doty, and our game against Sterlington is still on."
At 2-2, Sterlington is currently 25th in the unofficial power rankings in Class 3A. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are currently 38th, using Geaux Preps' formula.
