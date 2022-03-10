Days ahead of Thursday’s Class 3A semifinal contest, this remark was made to Wossman head coach Casey Jones: “Bossier has some monsters, huh?” Jones smiled and replied, “We do too.”
In a battle between Class 3A giants, No. 3 Wossman defeated No. 2 Bossier, 56-46, to secure a spot in the Class 3A State Championship game against Madison Prep at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Wossman owned the boards in the victory, outgaining Bossier by 20 rebounds.
"We got off to a fast start, and just like good teams do, they got back in the game and made a game out of it," Jones told the media after the victory.
After the Wildcats led 14-1 after the first quarter, Wossman found itself trailing by a point in the final quarter. The Wildcats quickly turned the tables with scores like Albert Shell’s fast-break bucket to regain the lead. That was part of a 10-0 run that gave the Wildcats a 47-38 advantage.
Bossier answered with a 6-0 run that culminated in Marquis Harris’ put-back with 1:14 remaining. With Wossman leading 47-44, the Wildcats clamped down defensively and made free throws to close out the semifinal win.
The 3-pointers started falling for Bossier in the third quarter, and suddenly with two minutes remaining in the period, a once 15-point lead for Wossman evaporated into just a three-point edge for the Wildcats. And with a steal, it looked as though Bossier would cut into the deficit even more. That was until Kamron Coleman pinned a layup on the backboard for an emphatic block. That brought the Wossman faithful to their feet, as the Wildcats held on to lead 37-36 at the end of the quarter.
The second half was far more dramatic than the first.
In fact, Bossier’s first field goal of the game came via an open 3-pointer from the corner approximately three minutes into the second quarter. Back-to-back treys cut Wossman’s double-digit lead to 16-7, as Bossier finally showed signs of life offensively. Bossier’s momentum was slashed by a pull up jumper by Tron Mason II, who extended the Wildcats lead back to 10 late in the quarter.
Mason and Jordan Comanche knocked down triples to help give the Wildcats a 27-20 halftime advantage.
Wossman was +9 on the boards in the first half, but 12 turnovers and a 30% shooting rate allowed Bossier opportunities to climb back into the contest after a slow start in the first quarter.
Wossman prevented a slow start of its own down in Lake Charles with a 12-1 run to open the game. Wossman cleaned up the boards on both sides of the court, earning second-chance opportunities and limiting the Bearkats to one-shot possessions. Bossier did not make a single field goal in the first quarter, as the Wildcats closed on a 12-0 run to take a 14-1 lead into the second period.
Shell led the Wildcats with 14 points in the victory, while Williams added more. Coleman led the team with five blocks.
