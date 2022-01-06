The (15-3) Wossman Wildcats made a statement in a 74-37 victory against (8-7) Rayville on the first night of the Don Redden memorial Tournament.
What began as a typical up-and-down, highly competitive Don Redden matchup between familiar foes Wossman and Rayville turned into a one-sided performance on the hardwood where the Wildcats showcased their length, speed and deep bench.
“We came out ready to play,” Wossman head coach Casey Jones said. “We haven’t played but really one game over the holidays, so we had live legs and a lot of energy tonight.”
The Wildcats closed out a fairly competitive first quarter with a 6-0 run to lead the Hornets, 21-12.
Antron Mason II ended the run with a corner triple. That gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the quarter after Albert Shell put the team up by seven with a steal and put-back earlier on.
But the separation came in the second quarter. A 6-0 run transformed into a 13-0 run, as Krystian Lewis drained a triple and Kamron Coleman and Pat Williams continued to play above the rim.
Coleman led all with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Wossman.
“Kamrom has been Mr. Consistent for us,” Jones said. “He comes to play each and every night. He protects the paint. He runs the floor. He does all the things I ask the big guys to do. He’s made a tremendous jump from last year to this year, and I just hope he continues to get better.”
Wossman ultimately outscored Rayville, 25-11, in the quarter before things turned ugly in the third. The Wildcats went on a 24-0 run to take a 64-23 advantage.
Highlights during the run featured back-to-back dunks by Williams and back-to-back 3-pointers from Mason.
Mason scored 13 points for the Wildcats in the win.
“It’s going to be some good times and bad times for a freshman,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of pressure on him. I just tell him, ‘Relax and play the game.’”
Nine different Wildcats scored in the runaway victory. There was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.