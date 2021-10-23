Rivalries can sometimes offer the most unpredictable results. While Ouachita was ending a streak that lasted for nearly three decades across town on Friday night, the Wossman Wildcats used a 96-yard kickoff return in the closing 30 seconds of the Baby Bayou Classic to beat rival Carroll, 24-20.
After a 40-yard touchdown pass put the C-Dogs in front, 20-18, with less than a minute to play, the ensuing kickoff skied over returner Johnny Woods’ head. Woods retreated, scooped the ball up around the 4-yard line and made his way to Wossman’s sideline as he accelerated down the field for the game-winning score.
“Johnny Woods just made a play,” Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard said. “Coming off of that loss to Sterlington last week, we got back and all the guys showed up and were upbeat all week. You would have thought we won against Sterlington. We went right back to work, and around Wednesday I was just like, ‘Man, we got something going here.’”
The (5-3) Bulldogs entered the contest with a four-game win streak, while (4-3) Wossman was struggling to find its footing after back-to-back losses to Northwood and Sterlington.
Carroll head coach Tank Washington knew it was going to be a battle when Wossman and Carroll locked horns Friday night. Bulldog running back Amareya Greeley ripped off big runs, but the Wildcats defense employed a bend-don’t-break mentality.
“He broke a couple on us, but we contained him well,” Pollard said. "I thought our running back Terraus Harris did a good job of running the ball for us. And Jordan Jackson caught some passes for good yards."
The Wildcats will look to build off the momentum with a home contest against (3-5) Richwood Friday night, while Carroll hosts the Union Farmers. The win for Wossman pushed the Wildcats to No. 16 in the power rankings, while Carroll fell to No. 27, according to GeauxPreps.com. Richwood is clinging to a playoff berth at No. 31, while Union comes to Monroe with a No. 7 power ranking.
“It’s senior night for us with Richwood coming to town. I told our guys to enjoy it tonight, but we have to get right back to it for Richwood,” Pollard said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.