St. Martinville had revenge on its mind when it rematched Wossman one year after being bounced out of the quarterfinals by the Wildcats.
And despite being a No. 11 seed taking on a No. 2 seed, the Tigers rose to the challenge and knocked off a Wildcats squad that spent the last six seasons in the state tournament.
Daytayvious Gabriel was sensational for St. Martinvlle in the 56-49 victory over the No. 2 Wildcats, as he led all scorers with 29 points in the upset win.
Kaleb Raven went to work early in the paint for the Wildcats, as Wossman locked down St. Martinville in the first eight minutes to lead, 10-4.
Wossman’s offense was somewhat stagnant over the first three minutes of the quarter, allowing No. 11 St. Martinville to gain some confidence as the underdog. Albert Shell knocked down back-to-back treys for the Wildcats to regain the momentum. The triples were flowing for Wossman, as LaCurtis Dunn knocked down another to give the Wildcats a double-digit advantage.
The Tigers ripped off a 10-0 run in the closing minutes of the half, however. Gabriel drained a circus-shot 3-point attempt just before halftime to make it 24-22. Gabriel led all with seven points in the first half.
Devonte Austin asserted himself in the third quarter. With his ninth point in the quarter, Austin was matching St. Martinville’s offensive explosion on the other end.
Wossman led all three quarters, but St. Martinville tied the game at 35-35 in the quarter.
A St. Martinville 3-pointer gave the Tigers their first lead of the game at the early on-set of the fourth quarter.
Gabriel and Austin traded baskets in the fourth quarter, but Austin drew his fourth foul with five minutes to play in the fourth. A step-back 3-pointer from Gabriel gave St. Martinville a 48-42 lead, as his third 3-pointer of the night had the Tigers fanbase rowdy in Lafayette.
Though Wossman trailed by seven with four minutes remaining in the contest, the Wildcats weren't out of the fight. A Shell 3-pointer drew Wossman within two with 2:12 remaining. Unfortunately for Wossman, that's as close as the Wildcats would get.
After a turnover led to another Gabriel basket, Austin fouled out with less than a minute remaining for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats finished the season with a 25-3 record.
