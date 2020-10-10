West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.