A late game-winning drive, highlighted by a thrilling catch in double coverage by a Booker T. Washington defender, opened the door for Wossman’s first defeat of the season.
The 24-22 Washington win will be remembered for the long touchdown catch by fans over in Shreveport, where a receiver got behind a Wossman defender with approximately two minutes remaining in the contest. But for Wossman fans, three empty red zone trips, three fumbles and an interception will be reflected on the most.
“We just couldn’t finish drives,” Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard said. “Jessie (Booker) and Terraus (Harris) combined for 300 or 400 yards rushing, but the ball handling and the miscues is what cost us. We had several fumbled snap exchanges.”
Wossman was up 22-18 late in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats were driving and had one of those fumbled snaps. That opened the door for the long Washington touchdown, and a fumbled snap exchanged on the ensuing possession sealed the Wildcats fate.
Booker scored twice on the ground in the victory, while Harris added the other score on the ground, as well.
With the constant rain on Friday night in Shreveport, the Wildcats passing game never took off.
Up next for the (1-1) Wildcats is a home matchup against another Shreveport foe. Wossman will host Northwood Friday.
