The Wossman boys basketball team will host its annual Belton/Williams Classic, though it will look much different during a pandemic.
The tournament will begin Wednesday with Rayville playing North Caddo in the old gym at 5:30 p.m. and Wossman playing Carroll at 7 p.m. in the new gym.
Only 400 tickets will be available for new gym games, while only 110 tickets will be sold for games located in the old gym.
Tickets are $8 per game or fans may purchase tickets to both games from Wednesday-Friday for $13. Saturday games will be $10 for access to all games in the new gym.
The full schedule for the tournament is as follows:
Wednesday
— Old Gym: Ravyille vs. North Caddo, 5:30 p.m.
— New Gym: Wossman vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
— Old Gym: Ouachita vs. Rayville, 5:30 p.m.
— New Gym: Carroll vs. Richwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
— Old Gym: Richwood vs. Ouachita, 5:30 p.m.
— New Gym: Wossman vs. Rayville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
— New Gym: St. Frederick vs. North Caddo, 2 p.m.
— New Gym: Ouachita vs. Carroll, 4 p.m.
— New Gym: Wossman vs. Richwood, 6 p.m.
