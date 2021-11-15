A few weeks ago the Wossman Wildcats moved sophomore Tristen Wooten to quarterback out of necessity.
Last Friday night, his play proved to be the difference-maker in No. 18 Wossman’s 34-29 upset win against No. 15 Erath on the road.
Wooten’s older brother, Zay Wooten, was unable to play against Union due to a head injury, which provided Tristen the opportunity to slide in at quarterback and perform well by the standards made by Wossman’s coaching staff. In fact, he performed so well the coaches decided to roll with him at quarterback and slide big brother to receiver for the first round of the playoffs. The move paid off with Tristan Wooten throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats win, while Zay Wooten recorded approximately 100 yards receiving, according to head coach Maurice Pollard.
“The touchdown pass he made to his brother in the second quarter was the turning point in that game,” Pollard said. “We scored all of our points in the first half and 34-16 was our biggest lead.”
Pollard complimented his defense, stating Erath made some big plays in the second half, but the Wildcats held when it mattered most. Quineterrious Daggs and Richard Wilson each recorded interceptions in the victory for the Wildcats.
The upset win on the road now forces No. 2 (10-1) Abbeville to play at (6-4) Wossman Friday night.
“We’re fired up,” Pollard said. “We’re going to try to put us a great game plan together. They’re a really strong team. They like to run the ball. Offensively, we’re going to try and move the ball around to our receivers.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
