After playing just about as poorly as the Wildcats could, Wossman used a 20-0 run to race past Zachary, 75-52, in the semifinals of the Don Redden Memorial Tournament Friday night.
 
Wossman and Zachary trades blows off the jump.
 
The Wildcats led 11-5 after Nick Traylor went coast to coast before converting an and-one.
 
After Devonte Austin found Demond Walker for an easy conversion under the goal, the Wildcats led 15-9. However, free throws and good shot selection allowed Zachary to trade shots with Wossman.
 
The Wildcats’ lead was cut 19-17 after a back-and-forth first quarter that they never trailed in. Traylor had a game-high 10 points in the quarter.
 
Zachary’s 8-0 run gave the Broncos their first lead of the game as Wossman endured a five-minute scoring drought.
 
Jay Jones ended Zachary’s run with four minutes to go in the second, as he was able to penetrate the lane for a contested bucket.
 
Still, Zachary’s 13-2 run saw the Broncos lead 30-21 deep into the second, as the Wildcats struggled from the free throw line and on the defensive glass.
Wossman ended the quarter on a 7-0 run thanks to a triple and putback from Austin.

That limited the damage, as Zachary took a 30-28 lead into halftime.
 
Traylor scored on Wossman’s opening possession in the second half to tie the game. Austin and Traylor scored at the rim on the ensuing possessions to continue a 20-0 run, extending from the first half. Wossman grew a 41-30 lead thanks to pressure defense and points of off turnovers.
 
Zachary did not score until the four-minute mark, as the Broncos suffered a six-minute scoring drought.
 
Traylor stayed hot from the field, as his triple ballooned Wossman’s lead to 13 points. Traylor had 24 points in just the first three quarters alone and finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. 
 
Wossman will face Ouachita in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. 

