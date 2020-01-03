Wossman uses 20-0 run to outpace Zachary in semis
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Probation officer arrested for theft of government benefits
- Monroe City Marshal sued for sexual harassment
- Ross Ellis Lipsey continues climb
- Ozburn takes over as DCS head baseball coach
- Metro Narcotics arrests West Monroe man on drug charges
- Northeast Louisiana coaches mourn the loss of Carroll assistant
- West Monroe man arrested for disturbance at local hospital
- Skylar Smith takes over late as Mangham holds off Lady Panthers
- Fitzhugh has banner year to earn Ouachita Citizen Coach of the Year
- Bossier City man arrested for disturbance at local hospital
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- Marq Mitcham
Lauren Menzina scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half to lead a trio of Lady Cougars … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
After playing just about as poorly as the Wildcats could, Wossman used a 20-0 run to race pa… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita feasted off of 3-point shots to beat Southwood 55-50 in the semifinals of The Don R… Read more
- By Bethany Blankley The Center Square
A new report by the nonpartisan think tank The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
If 2019 brought us, Louisiana sports fans, anything it would be unconventional storylines. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The St. Frederick Warriors enter 2020 with a 14-1 record that’s seated the boys basketball t… Read more
A series of English as a Second Language (ESL) class will be held at the West Monroe Communi… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the… Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
While LSU alumni and fans around the world are enjoying the most dominating and most excitin… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A Mangham contractor who claims a former Second Circuit Court of Appeal judge and his law cl… Read more
Kema Dawson, executive director of the Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program, anno… Read more
- By Taylor Costa news@ouachitacitizen.com
Dale Barry fished out some raw chicken leg quarters from a bowl and placed the meat a few in… Read more
- By Jeff Sadow Between the Lines
It keeps getting worse for Medicaid expansion in Louisiana as further research fortifies the… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A former deputy marshal at the Monroe City Marshal’s office says Marshal Wince Highshaw Jr. … Read more
- By Michael Reagan Reagan@caglecartoons.com
What a great holiday season it is. Read more
- The (Baton Rouge) Advocate
Sports contests command a large place in our culture because they involve order and routine … Read more
- By Danny Tyree tyreetyrades@aol.com
A recent Wall Street Journal article touted New Year’s as one of the optimal “clean slate” t… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The number of homes built in western Ouachita Parish has exceeded the totals in other areas … Read more
A Start woman lost her life in a vehicle crash in Richland Parish last week. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.