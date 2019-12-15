A loss to Ouachita in the second game of the season sparked a few “spirited” practices at Wossman High School the last two weeks. Wossman head coach Casey Jones challenged his team to want their opponent more than their opponent wants them.
And the Wildcats responded immediately by going unscathed in a tournament at East Ascension High School two weekends ago before entering the fourth Belton/Williams Classic with a chip on their shoulder. As it turns out the finals of the tournament offered an opportunity to avenge the Wildcats only loss of the season, and Wossman did so by beating Ouachita 44-32 in yet another defensive struggle.
“Both teams played very good defense,” Wossman head coach Casey Jones said. “No doubt, we were more focused on what we needed to do this time. We came out with a lot of energy. I thought last time we were lethargic. But we did what we needed to win our first Belton/Williams Classic.”
Wossman became the fourth team to win the tournament, as Ruston won the inaugural tournament in 2016 before Ouachita won it in 2017 and Rayville won in 2018.
As Jones said, reigning Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year Nick Traylor was a “man among boys” Saturday night in the finals.
“He realized Ouachita was going to key in on him, so he went into the lane and kicked it out to make some nice assists,” Jones said. “I was really proud of our defense. Holding a team as talented like Ouachita to nine points is outstanding.”
Wossman led 22-9 at the half, and Traylor ultimately led the team with 19 points in the win. Devonta Austin added 11 points for the Wildcats, while Jay Jones added another 10.
The victory marked Wossman’s seventh straight, as the Wildcats improved to 8-1 on the season. Wossman defeated Ruston and Richwood on Thursday and Friday before taking out Ouachita Saturday.
On Wednesday, Wossman made a statement against St. Helena with an 81-39 victory, the team’s most dominant win of the tournament.
Wossman raced out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter. Nick Lavender and Traylor occupied space inside and muscled St. Helena around in the post.
Meanwhile, Jones elected to have Traylor, along with guard Brandon Dennis utilize a full court press, which gave St. Helena fits.
“We actually have Traylor starting at the three for us this year because we’ve had some guys come on strong,” Jones said. “It helps our defense out. The challenge this year is some players won’t get to play a lot of minutes some nights because we do play so many players. And we’ll go with whoever is hot on certain nights.”
Traylor showcased his versatility as a defender and a scorer as he drained a triple early into the first quarter.
Wossman controlled the tempo as the Wildcats raced toward a 29-10 lead in the second quarter.
The Wildcats owned the offensive glass all night.
A 3-pointer from Jaylen Hall allowed Wossman to take a 30-point lead with less that two minutes left in the half.
As for the Lions, Ouachita defeated North Caddo and Bossier to earn a finals berth against the Wildcats.
The Lions got off to a near flawless start Wednesday night by beating North Caddo 82-32.
Ouachita opened with a 21-0 run, consistently attacking the paint and converting underneath. North Caddo scored its first two points with 1:52 remaining in the quarter as the Lions forced several turnovers, which led to east buckets on the other end.
“Defense always travels,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “Defense will always keep you in games. I’m proud of the way we played tonight.”
Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison made a platoon swap midway through the second quarter after Quez Owens’ 3-pointer gave the Lions a 35-8 lead. Madison implemented the two-platoon system throughout the contest.
“We had a sizeable lead, so I was looking to get those guys some experience as well.”
Matt Hayman drained three triples to lead the Lions with 13 points in the victory.
“When he’s hitting shots like that he helps us out in an amazing way,” Madison said.
Both the Lions and Wildcats will participate in the Big E Classic at Rayville High School, which begins Wednesday. Before they enter tournament play, Wossman will host West Monroe, while Ouachita travels to Richwood for Tuesday night contests.
